Meet the first judoka with Down syndrome to obtain her black belt in Canada

Now, she wants to become her teacher's assistant.
Due to her genetic condition, some of the usual judo movements were difficult or even dangerous for her (Down syndrome typically causes joint instability), so the exam was adapted to her situation; nevertheless, Caroline Filion won her title fair and square. Her next challenge? Becoming her teacher’s assistant. It seems like nothing can stop her anymore. Osae-komi!
