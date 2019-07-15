Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Lifestyle

Tired of your teen’s attitude? Here are 3 steps to help them change

DISRESPECTFUL TEENAGER
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Calah Alexander | Jul 15, 2019

Teenagers may seem like awkward almost-adults, but they need to be parented as thoughtfully as toddlers.

My 13-year-old daughter is teenaging so hard this summer. The newest manifestation of her adolescence is her tone — pugnacious, rebellious, and harsh. I find myself constantly admonishing her to “watch your tone,” so much so that it’s annoying even to me.

Her response is as predictable as my warning …”I don’t have a tone,” she says, in the same sullen tone. “Yes you do!” I respond indignantly. “You’re using it right now!”

In the past few weeks, I’ve started to wonder if, in fact, she genuinely doesn’t realize just how disrespectful her tone of voice is … and why tone is so important in the first place. So I decided to implement a new strategy. Instead of giving her a vague order to “change your tone,” I decided to be more direct and explicit about why tone matters, and how she can change it. Here’s my 3-step plan to stop admonishing, and start correcting.

1
Point out inflection

Inflection is a vital part of communication. Teenagers understand this enough — subconsciously, at any rate — to wield inflection like a sledgehammer, yet they are sometimes genuinely surprised by the fact that other people (read: adults) also understand the meaning of inflection.

So when my daughter says “O-kay” after I tell her to work on her summer Latin, I’ve begun pointing out the specific inflection she’s putting on the second syllable, and what that inflection communicates. Sometimes it’s like talking to a toddler — I’ll say, “do you hear the difference when I change the inflection in this one word?” Then I’ll give her three different examples of “okay,” with various inflections … the final one is usually identical to her initial response. I’ll ask her to name the emotion communicated by those inflections, and then ask if she can understand why I want her to change the way she’s saying it.

She rolls her eyes and gets impatient during this little exercise, but it works. She’ll change her inflection by the end, even if just to end the lesson … but her attitude invariably changes as well. Speaking of attitude …

2
Break it down

Like most teenagers, my daughter will often protest her innocence by repeating the words she said and asking how that can possibly be objectionable. I always start with the tone of voice, but sometimes I’ll remind her that communication is not just the words we use and the tone we say them — body language is also a vital aspect of communication.

So when she juts one hip out and throws a response over her shoulder while rolling her eyes, that sends a clear message. Even if her tone is neutral and the words themselves positive, her body language is sending a completely different message. If she’s being particularly prickly I like to give her overly dramatic examples in ways that I know will make her laugh and pull her out of her petulance a bit.

3
Identify the emotional impact

The last part is the most important, and also the hardest. It requires taking myself out of the emotional reaction I feel enough to patiently identify it, out loud, for her. Tone is more important than the actual words people say. We remember how people make us feel, though not necessarily the words they say. So even though it’s hard, I try and tell her exactly how her tone and attitude is making me feel.

For example, when I ask her to clean her room after I’ve spend the morning taking her to visit friends and get lunch and she responds with annoyance, I have to take a deep breath and step outside of my own irritation. Then I tell her exactly how her communicated unwillingness makes me feel — unappreciated, taken for granted, disrespected.

Like most teenagers, she’s a good kid with a genuinely good heart. She doesn’t take me for granted, so when we get to this point she will inevitably explain that she didn’t mean it like that, apologize, and then go clean her room with a much more gracious attitude.

Teens and toddlers are similar in many ways. Everything is changing so rapidly for them that they often get caught up  in the swirl of hormones and emotions. They need us as parents to anchor them and bring them back to reality — even if it means walking them through exactly what they’re doing, and why they shouldn’t do it. So don’t be afraid to walk your child through the details of their behavior, even if it means getting vulnerable. Not only will they be more apt to understand what they’re doing, they’ll also be more likely to stop doing it.

Read more:
The trick to parenting independent teens requires more than just rules
Read more:
The truth about teenage girls

 

Tags:
Parenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    He was an opium addict who couldn’t receive the sacraments. …
  11. Cerith Gardiner
    Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW