J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Pray this prayer for a good husband

Philip Kosloski | Jul 16, 2019

For those looking for a good and holy husband, here is a prayer that asks God for a man seeking His own heart.

It’s not easy to find a good candidate for marriage — someone you want to spend the rest of your life with. For women of faith, it might be especially difficult to find a man who shares one’s values and beliefs.

This is obviously a distressing situation, especially for women who feel that time is passing and the search for a faith-filled husband continues to drag on.

For women bearing this cross, here’s a prayer to help:

O Jesus, Lover of the young, the dearest Friend I have, in all confidence I open my heart to You to beg Your light and assistance in the important task of planning my future. Give me the light of Your grace, that I may decide wisely concerning the person who is to be my partner through life. Dearest Jesus, send me such a one whom in Your divine wisdom You judge best suited to be united with me in marriage. May his character reflect some of the traits of Your own Sacred Heart. May he be upright, loyal, pure, sincere, and noble, so that with united efforts and with pure and unselfish love we may strive both to perfect ourselves in soul and body, as well as the children it may please You to entrust to our care. Bless our friendship before marriage, that sin may have no part in it. May our mutual love bind us so closely, that our future home may ever be like your own at Nazareth.

O Mary Immaculate, sweet Mother of the young, to your special care I entrust the decision I am to make as to my future husband. You are my guiding Star! Direct me to the person with whom I can best cooperate in doing God’s Holy Will, with whom I can live in peace, love, and harmony in this life and attain to eternal joys in the next.
Amen.

Tags:
MarriagePrayers for a Particular Need
