Pray for healing with this novena to Our Lady of Lourdes

Jesus is known as the “Divine Physician,” and while on earth he healed numerous people. God desires to heal our wounds and has left us various ways to be brought to full health.

Over the past century God has intervened on countless occasions through the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes. Besides going on pilgrimage to the shrine in France, many have been healed from afar, simply by praying to the Virgin Mary.

Read more: French bishop proclaims 70th healing in Lourdes a miracle

No one is ever guaranteed a cure, but for someone who has a strong faith and trust in God, no matter what the end result might be, anything is possible.

Below is a novena prayer to Our Lady of Lourdes that can be prayed for nine consecutive days for the healing of a friend or family member, or maybe your own personal healing.

Be blessed, O most pure Virgin, for having vouchsafed to manifest your shining with life, sweetness and beauty, in the Grotto of Lourdes, saying to the child, St. Bernadette: “I am the Immaculate Conception.” A thousand times we congratulate you upon your Immaculate Conception. And now, O ever Immaculate Virgin, Mother of mercy, Health of the sick, Refuge of sinners, Comforter of the afflicted, you know our wants, our troubles, our sufferings; deign to cast upon us a look of mercy. By appearing in the Grotto of Lourdes, you were pleased to make it a privileged sanctuary, whence you dispense your favors, and already many have obtained the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and physical. We come, therefore, with the most unbounded confidence to implore your maternal intercession. Obtain for us, O loving Mother, the granting of our request. (state your request) Through gratitude for your favors, we will endeavor to imitate your virtues, that we may one day share your glory. Our Lady of Lourdes, Mother of Christ, you had influence with your divine son while upon earth. You have the same influence now in Heaven. Pray for us; obtain for us from your Divine Son our special requests if it be the Divine Will. Amen.

Read more: Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in Wisconsin