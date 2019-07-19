Pray with your children this classic bedtime prayer to keep them close to God

This 18th-century prayer has been the favorite of many families when putting their children to bed.
The prayer was likely first developed in the 18th century and has since been passed down through the generations in various forms.
Below is one of the most common versions of this prayer, which is easy to memorize. By praying this prayer with your children, you can keep them close to God during the night and teach them a valuable prayer that they can pray on their own.
As Venerable Patrick Peyton would always say, “The family that prays together, stays together.” Stay united in prayer with this simple prayer.
Now I lay me down to sleep,
I pray the Lord my soul to keep,
His Love to guard me through the night,
And wake me in the morning’s light.
Now I lay me down to sleep,
I pray the Lord my soul to keep.
May the angels watch me through the night,
and keep me in their blessed sight.
Amen
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?