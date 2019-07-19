Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Pray with your children this classic bedtime prayer to keep them close to God

BEDTIME
Rido | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 19, 2019

This 18th-century prayer has been the favorite of many families when putting their children to bed.

Many families have bedtime rituals, and often these include various prayers said by parents for or with their children. One prayer that has stood the test of time is commonly known by its first verse, “Now I lay me down to sleep.”

The prayer was likely first developed in the 18th century and has since been passed down through the generations in various forms.

Below is one of the most common versions of this prayer, which is easy to memorize. By praying this prayer with your children, you can keep them close to God during the night and teach them a valuable prayer that they can pray on their own.

As Venerable Patrick Peyton would always say, “The family that prays together, stays together.” Stay united in prayer with this simple prayer.

Now I lay me down to sleep,
I pray the Lord my soul to keep,
His Love to guard me through the night,
And wake me in the morning’s light.

Now I lay me down to sleep,
I pray the Lord my soul to keep.
May the angels watch me through the night,
and keep me in their blessed sight.
Amen

Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Read more:
Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you sleep
