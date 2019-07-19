Pray with your children this classic bedtime prayer to keep them close to God

Many families have bedtime rituals, and often these include various prayers said by parents for or with their children. One prayer that has stood the test of time is commonly known by its first verse, “Now I lay me down to sleep.”

The prayer was likely first developed in the 18th century and has since been passed down through the generations in various forms.

Below is one of the most common versions of this prayer, which is easy to memorize. By praying this prayer with your children, you can keep them close to God during the night and teach them a valuable prayer that they can pray on their own.

As Venerable Patrick Peyton would always say, “The family that prays together, stays together.” Stay united in prayer with this simple prayer.