J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Spirituality

Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel

PADRE PIO
Gnuckx | Wikipedia CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 20, 2019

Padre Pio regularly saw his Guardian Angel and spoke with him often.

Among the many miracles that surrounded St. Pio of Pietrelcina was his ability to talk not only with his own Guardian Angel, but also with other Guardian Angels.

One day a fellow priest, Padre Alessio, came to speak with Padre Pio. However, Padre Pio said to him, “Can’t you see that I am very busy?” Padre Alessio was confused as Pio was simply sitting in his chair.

Then Padre Pio added, “Didn’t you see all those Guardian Angels going backwards and forwards from my spiritual children bringing messages from them?”

Below is Padre Pio’s personal prayer to his Guardian Angel that he prayed on a daily basis. While we may not always see our Guardian Angel like Padre Pio, we should always try to develop a relationship with the angel who daily protects our soul from danger.

Angel of God, my guardian,
to whom the goodness
of the Heavenly Father entrusts me.
Enlighten, protect and guide me now and for ever.
Amen

Read more:
St. Padre Pio on Listening to Your Guardian Angel
Read more:
Padre Pio’s secret weapon against the evils in the world today
