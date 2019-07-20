Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel

Among the many miracles that surrounded St. Pio of Pietrelcina was his ability to talk not only with his own Guardian Angel, but also with other Guardian Angels.

One day a fellow priest, Padre Alessio, came to speak with Padre Pio. However, Padre Pio said to him, “Can’t you see that I am very busy?” Padre Alessio was confused as Pio was simply sitting in his chair.

Then Padre Pio added, “Didn’t you see all those Guardian Angels going backwards and forwards from my spiritual children bringing messages from them?”

Below is Padre Pio’s personal prayer to his Guardian Angel that he prayed on a daily basis. While we may not always see our Guardian Angel like Padre Pio, we should always try to develop a relationship with the angel who daily protects our soul from danger.