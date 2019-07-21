Pray these Bible verses to give you strength

The Bible is full of prayers that can give us strength in our time of need.
However, God is there, ready to give us that extra strength we need. We simply need to ask for it.
Below are a few powerful Bible verses that can be used as prayers for strength when we need it the most.
Sustain me by your promise that I may live;
do not disappoint me in my hope.
Strengthen me that I may be safe,
ever to contemplate your statutes. (Psalm 119: 116-117)
He gives power to the faint,
abundant strength to the weak.
Though young men faint and grow weary,
and youths stagger and fall,
They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength,
they will soar on eagles’ wings;
They will run and not grow weary,
walk and not grow faint. (Isaiah 40:29-31)
For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. (Ephesians 3:14-17)
The Lord, my strength and might,
has become my savior. (Psalm 118:14)
