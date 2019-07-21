Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Spirituality

Pray these Bible verses to give you strength

PRAYER
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 21, 2019

The Bible is full of prayers that can give us strength in our time of need.

There are often times in our lives when we feel weak and devoid of any strength within our souls. It can be difficult to endure and we may be tempted to give up the fight.

However, God is there, ready to give us that extra strength we need. We simply need to ask for it.

Below are a few powerful Bible verses that can be used as prayers for strength when we need it the most.

Sustain me by your promise that I may live;
do not disappoint me in my hope.
Strengthen me that I may be safe,
ever to contemplate your statutes. (Psalm 119: 116-117)

He gives power to the faint,
abundant strength to the weak.
Though young men faint and grow weary,
and youths stagger and fall,
They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength,
they will soar on eagles’ wings;
They will run and not grow weary,
walk and not grow faint. (Isaiah 40:29-31)

For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. (Ephesians 3:14-17)

The Lord, my strength and might,
has become my savior. (Psalm 118:14) 

Read more:
Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Tags:
BiblePrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  3. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This priest was saved from a bullet by wearing his Brown Scapular …
  5. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Scientist believes she’s found the recipe for ancient Roman …
  7. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  8. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW