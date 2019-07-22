Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Inspiring Stories

How the Irish potato is saving the lives of millions

ZIEMNIAKI
Lars Blankers/Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 22, 2019

Ethiopians are growing the famed Irish spud and the crops are thriving.

The humble potato has always had an important role to play for the Irish. In the mid-1800s one million people died and a further million emigrated to the United States during the Great Famine, in which the potato crop failed. Now the Irish potato is saving the lives of millions affected by famine and drought in Ethiopia.

In 2007, Concern Worldwide — Ireland’s largest aid and humanitarian agency — persuaded 16 young farmers in the South Wollo region of Ethiopia to grow a particular variety of Irish potato that seemed to be resilient to drought conditions. At 10,000 feet above sea level, many other crops had failed to flourish, leaving the population of 704,000 in danger of starvation.

Now, 12 years later, a joint UN/Ethiopian government body determined that four districts — Dessie Zuria, Tenta, Legambo, and Delanta — that had previously been designated as hunger hotspots are no longer in need of emergency assistance.

Although Ethiopians were initially reticent to try out the potato crops — even though their typical barley produce had been failing — 10,000 farmers have now signed up to grow the Irish spud. As a result, the people of this region have seen a boost to their economy, as well as their diet, and perhaps more importantly, have a feeling of hope.

As Eileen Morrow, who is director of Concern in Ethiopia, shared with the Irish Sun: “This incredible success has broken the cycle of dependence on emergency relief and restored dignity and hope in areas that have been hit by recurrent disaster.”

Morrow also explains how the varieties of potato available — namely Belete, Gudeni, and Jaleni — have been improved to become even more resilient in an area where she said it’s even difficult to breathe, let alone have a sufficient supply of food.

Thanks to its success, the Irish potato is now set to be farmed in other areas affected by drought and famine, where 8.86 million men, women, and children are at risk of starvation, according to Irish Central.

Read more:
Love potatoes? Discover the truths and myths about this amazing superfood
Read more:
Ethiopia Drought Threatens Famine

 

Tags:
CharityEnvironment
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  3. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  4. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  5. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  6. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Scientist believes she’s found the recipe for ancient Roman …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  9. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    This priest was saved from a bullet by wearing his Brown Scapular …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW