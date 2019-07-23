Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Art & Culture

Reconstructing the face of Mary Magdalene

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 23, 2019

Researchers reproduce the Magdalene's face, based on remains from the Basilica of Mary Magdalene in France.

The joint effort of an artist and a scientist have yielded images of a face that might have belonged to Mary Magdalene. The 3D facial reconstruction was performed on a skull that many believe is the true skull of the early saint, housed in the Basilica of Mary Magdalene in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.

The resting place of the relics is tied to one of the traditional tales of what happened to Mary Magdalene after Jesus’ Resurrection. In a medieval French account, she traveled to the south of France by boat to preach the Gospel of Jesus. There, according to legend, she ended her days as a hermit in a cave, sustained only by Holy Communion brought to her by angels. Later pilgrims built a church over her resting place.

Philippe Charlier, a biological anthropologist from the University of Versailles, and Philippe Froesch, a visual forensic artist, were able to create a digital model of the skull based on 500 photos of the relic. They said the skull was in such good condition that they had no trouble determining the position of the nose, eyes, and mouth.

Sarah Gibbens from National Geographic reports that from their examination, they found that the skull belonged to a woman around the age of 50, of Mediterranean descent. They were able to fill in the facial features based on these indicators, as well as the natural contours of the skull.

The color of her hair was based hair strands that still remain with the relic, and the skin color was chosen from a list of tones most common to the Mediterranean region. Weight and facial expression, however, were left up to Charlier and Froesch’s discretion.

To those who believe that the skull is genuine, the image produced by the two researchers offers valuable insight into the biblical narratives. However, Charlier notes that the skull may not be the Magdalene’s. He told Nat Geo:

“We are absolutely not sure that this is the true skull of Mary Magdalene,” Charlier said, adding, “But it was very important to get it out of anonymity.”

The history of the remains housed in the Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume Basilica can be traced back to the 13th century, when rumors of the relic’s authenticity were in circulation. However, it should be noted that there are at least five other sets of remains that are purported to belong to Mary Magdalene.

Charlier expressed a desire to work with the skull outside of its reliquary, so that he might carbon date the remains and run a DNA analysis on them; however, such testing involves the removal of pieces of the relic and has historically been opposed by the Catholic Church.

Regardless of whether the Church decides to allow them greater access to the skull, the pair has stated that they would like to continue their reconstructive work on the rest of the remains, in order to give a full-body representation of what Mary Magdalene may have looked like.

Tags:
FranceSaintsTechnology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  4. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  5. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  8. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  9. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW