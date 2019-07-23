Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Lifestyle

What a Swedish wife, mother, and saint teaches us about dealing with life’s disappointments

DISAPPONITED
Elaine Liebenbaum | Flickr CC by-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Jul 23, 2019

When life doesn't turn out as planned or you feel like a failure, be inspired by Bridget of Sweden.

Ever had a moment where you think you’re making the right move in life, and then nothing goes as you planned? Maybe you got engaged to someone and were happily planning a wedding, only to be left with a broken heart and broken engagement a few months later. Or maybe you started a new job, sure that it was the best path for your life, and you then you lost your job within the year. Whatever the case may be, we can carefully discern a decision, feel sure it’s from the Lord, and start living that decision, only to have it fail somehow and leave us wondering where we went wrong.

That’s where a wife, mother, and religious sister from hundreds of years ago comes in. Her name is Bridget of Sweden, and July 23 is her feast day. Her life had some surprising twists and turns, but she still managed to live through her failures with enough grace and humility to become a saint. 

Bridget was a wife and mother in the 1300s. As a young teenager, she married a man named Ulf, whom she loved very much throughout their life together. They had eight children, and many of the children lived to adulthood, which was not common at the time. After embarking on a pilgrimage together, Bridget watched her husband become very ill and almost die. She prayed fervently for him and he recovered. But then a little while later, he died. After his death, she wasn’t sure what to do next. She prayed many hours by his grave and took care of their affairs. She realized that God wanted her to found a religious order, and she was 41 when she was able to act on this call. But many things she set out to do while an abbess failed. 

She tried to get the pope to move back to Rome (he was living in France at the time), but to no avail. She moved to Rome to try to help reform the Church, but her earnest letters and entreaties were not very successful. Even the plans she had for her order did not come to fruition in the way she planned. Eventually, she died in Rome, far away from her home and family in Sweden, without affecting major change in the Church. 

But what did happen as a result of her life? She and her husband lived virtuously and raised their children to know God. In fact, one of their daughters is a canonized saint — St. Catherine of Sweden. The religious order Bridget founded spread and did good all over Europe. During her time in Rome, she affected the Church on a smaller scale by her goodness and charity. People saw her example and it inspired them to love God the way she did. While the big things she wanted to accomplish didn’t happen, the way she lived influenced many people for the better.

What St. Bridget’s life shows us is that even if we feel like failures, and even if what we thought we were called to do doesn’t work out, our lives are important and God still works through and with it all. We may never see exactly why things didn’t work out how we hoped they would, but that doesn’t matter. A “successful” life means living with humility and love while trying to follow God in whatever we do. Failure is always possible, but, so is holiness.

Read more:
What to do when you feel like a failure
Read more:
Struggling with patience? Let this famously impatient saint help you

 

 

Tags:
Personal GrowthSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  4. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  5. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  8. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  9. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW