Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don'ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary's apparitions
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
What is a prayer of supplication?

PRAYER
Jeffrey Bruno
Philip Kosloski | Jul 23, 2019

Offering prayers of supplication is primarily a recognition that we need God for everything.

The verb “to supplicate” comes from a Latin word that means “to implore” and has the added prefix of “sub” meaning “from below.” Whenever someone “supplicates,” it is an activity that is done when a person puts themselves lower than someone else.

It makes sense, then, that supplication has become associated with Christian prayer, recognizing that God is far beyond us and we are in need of his help.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church expands on this definition and connects it to other synonyms that helps us understand it.

The vocabulary of supplication in the New Testament is rich in shades of meaning: ask, beseech, plead, invoke, entreat, cry out, even “struggle in prayer.” Its most usual form, because the most spontaneous, is petition: by prayer of petition we express awareness of our relationship with God. We are creatures who are not our own beginning, not the masters of adversity, not our own last end. We are sinners who as Christians know that we have turned away from our Father. Our petition is already a turning back to him. (CCC 2629)

A prayer of supplication, then, is a prayer of petition that asks our Heavenly Father for a particular spiritual or material benefit. It recognizes God’s supreme power over all creation and his ability to grant us what we need.

Prayers of supplication are scattered everywhere throughout the Bible, with the Psalms being the most prime example. If we need any inspiration as to how our prayers of supplication should look like, open up the Psalms and start reading.

When we pray, let us remember that God is God and we are not. He is in control and has a planned marked out for us. It is up to us to turn towards him and away from our sins, asking him to have mercy on our souls.

Read more:
Pray with your children this classic bedtime prayer to keep them close to God
Read more:
Practical tips for Christian meditation, according to St. Francis de Sales
Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
