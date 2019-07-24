Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God's protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Experience the Great Adventure Bible in just one day

J-P Mauro | Jul 24, 2019

Jeff Cavins will hold live events where he will teach attendees about his easy-to-use Bible Timeline.

Former EWTN host and best-selling author Jeff Cavins is preparing to host a series of events that will walk attendees through the entire Bible. The event, The Great Adventure Bible: Your Journey Through the Bible, will take a full day to explain the Bible in its entirety.

Cavins will utilize The Bible Timeline, a learning system of his own design, which simplifies the copious amounts of information in the Bible in order to center on the 14 narrative books. The time line works to keep the reader focused on the lineage of Christ and the Church in order to show that even the narratives that do not reference Jesus are indeed related to him. Nothing is in the Bible by accident.

An example can be seen in the above promotional video, which shows that the story of the scattering of people at the Tower of Babel, which could be construed as having little to do with the life of Christ, is the point where the narrative changes locations from the Northern Countries, following Noah, to the Land of Canaan, following Abraham.

The Timeline follows the lineage of Christ from Adam and Eve, “One Holy Couple,” as Cavins calls them. It includes Noah (One Holy Family), Abraham (One Holy Tribe), Moses (One Holy Nation), David (One Holy Kingdom), and Jesus (One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church). The Timeline is the focal center of the biblical map, but the 59 supplemental books of the Bible are arranged chronologically around the line for reference.

Jeff Cavins will break the Bible Timeline down into four parts in order to walk participants through the 14 narrative books of the Bible. He will explain how to use his color-coding system to understand how all the books of the Bible fit into the story of salvation.

Cavin’s Timeline is interspersed with important secular events for reference, as well as important historical information in order to give the reader insight into the customs and practices of the ancient world. This in turn allows for a better grasp of the events of the Bible.

There are currently only two scheduled events. The first is on September 28, at Christ Cathedral in Orange County, California, and the second is on October 19, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. Interested parties can find more information here.

BibleCatholicEducation
