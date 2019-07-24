Experience the Great Adventure Bible in just one day

Former EWTN host and best-selling author Jeff Cavins is preparing to host a series of events that will walk attendees through the entire Bible. The event, The Great Adventure Bible: Your Journey Through the Bible, will take a full day to explain the Bible in its entirety.

Cavins will utilize The Bible Timeline, a learning system of his own design, which simplifies the copious amounts of information in the Bible in order to center on the 14 narrative books. The time line works to keep the reader focused on the lineage of Christ and the Church in order to show that even the narratives that do not reference Jesus are indeed related to him. Nothing is in the Bible by accident.

An example can be seen in the above promotional video, which shows that the story of the scattering of people at the Tower of Babel, which could be construed as having little to do with the life of Christ, is the point where the narrative changes locations from the Northern Countries, following Noah, to the Land of Canaan, following Abraham.

The Timeline follows the lineage of Christ from Adam and Eve, “One Holy Couple,” as Cavins calls them. It includes Noah (One Holy Family), Abraham (One Holy Tribe), Moses (One Holy Nation), David (One Holy Kingdom), and Jesus (One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church). The Timeline is the focal center of the biblical map, but the 59 supplemental books of the Bible are arranged chronologically around the line for reference.

Jeff Cavins will break the Bible Timeline down into four parts in order to walk participants through the 14 narrative books of the Bible. He will explain how to use his color-coding system to understand how all the books of the Bible fit into the story of salvation.

Cavin’s Timeline is interspersed with important secular events for reference, as well as important historical information in order to give the reader insight into the customs and practices of the ancient world. This in turn allows for a better grasp of the events of the Bible.

There are currently only two scheduled events. The first is on September 28, at Christ Cathedral in Orange County, California, and the second is on October 19, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. Interested parties can find more information here.