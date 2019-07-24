Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
News

Texas’ new “Chick-fil-A law” intended to prevent religious discrimination

CHIK-FIL-A LAW
Bryan Hughes | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 24, 2019

The law comes after Chick-fil-A was banned from the San Antonio airport due to the owners' stance on the LGBT movement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill that bans government entities from taking “adverse action” over an organization or individual’s affiliation to a religious organization — also known as the “Chick-fil-A law.”

Although the law does not specifically mention “Chick-fil-A,” the famed chicken sandwich makers were the inspiration for the new regulation. Earlier this year, the City Council of San Antonio was settling concession contracts for vendors at the San Antonio airport, when they were found to have insisted that Chick-fil-A be left out of the contract due to their stance against the LGBT movement.

Chick-fil-A is well known for its owners’ firmly held Christian beliefs and practices. Most notably, they have donated millions of dollars to Christian based organizations and their restaurants do not open on Sunday.

Read more: How Chick-Fil-A Responded to the Orlando Massacre

San Antonio Express News reports that Councilmen Roberto Treviño and Manny Peláez both cited the company’s “anti-LGBT reputation” as reason enough to exclude the company from the airport. The proposal passed 6-4-1, however Councilman John Courage argued that the decision could have ramifications which could reach further than the cafeteria. He said:

“I’m just concerned that if we start picking and choosing based on social issues, then does that mean we don’t want to let a certain medical group into the Medical Center? I think that is going down a very wrong path for this city to take.”

The news reached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sent word to the San Antonio city council that he will be opening an investigation of the decision. CBS Local has Paxton’s statement:

“The City of San Antonio’s decision to exclude a respected vendor based on the religious beliefs associated with that company and its owners is the opposite of tolerance,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The city’s discriminatory decision is not only out of step with Texas values, but inconsistent with the Constitution and Texas law.”

CBS also notes that Paxton sent a letter to Secretary Elaine Chao of the United States Department of Transportation, suggesting she open an investigation for a possible breach of Transportation Department regulations, which also restrict the banning of an organization based on its relgious beliefs.

The Washington Examiner reports the new law is already under scrutiny by the Democrats of the Texas legislature, who say the bill “invites descrimination.” The bill reads:

“Notwithstanding any other law, a government entity may not take any adverse action against any person based wholly or partly on a person’s belief of action in accordance with the person’s sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction, including beliefs or convictions regarding marriage.”

There have been no reports as to whether or not Chick-fil-A will be included in the airport contracts after all, but the new law in place should prevent discrimination on religious grounds n the future.

Tags:
AmericaChristianSociety
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  4. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  5. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists believe they have found the Church of the Apostles …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW