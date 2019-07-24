Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Lifestyle

What Pope Francis has said about the environment, in 10 quotes

ENVIRONMENT
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Agnès Pinard Legry | Jul 24, 2019

His ideas to inspire us to action.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Pope Francis doesn’t hesitate to speak out in a strong voice when he feels the need to be heard. Since the beginning of his pontificate, he’s made many appeals to take action to protect and preserve the environment. An example of his prophetic voice on this issue is his encyclical Laudato Si’, published in June 2015, on protecting our common home. We can also look to the World Day of Prayer for Creation (September 1) and numerous conferences on the environment held at the Vatican.

The Catholic Church did not, of course, wait for Pope Francis to develop an ecological conscience, and many popes have spoken out in the past against pollution, excessive exploitation of natural resources, and related issues. However, Francis is the first pope to describe in such detail what he calls “integral ecology,” which isn’t limited to the environment but also involves the spheres of politics, economy, and religion.

Here, we’ve selected 10 powerful quotes from Pope Francis to help us discover — and inspire us to put into practice — his words on safeguarding creation, a responsibility that falls to us all.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
Atlanta church leads action on Pope Francis’ environmental edict
Read more:
The Challenging Truth of Pope Francis’ Encyclical on the Environment
Tags:
EnvironmentPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Edward Looney
    Priest: Why holy water comes with me whenever I travel
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s daily prayer to his Guardian Angel
  4. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  5. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists believe they have found the Church of the Apostles …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Revista Misión
    Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s …
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Aleteia
    Pope Francis: How do you pray when someone asks you to pray for …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW