Aleteia
Feeling spiritually attacked? Pray this prayer to put yourself under angelic protection

MODLITWA
Debby Ledet | Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 25, 2019

When Satan seeks to disrupt your life, don't back down. Call in reinforcements.

The Bible makes it evidently clear that “Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8). The Evil One desires to take you down into the depths of despair and will try to disrupt your life, especially when you are drawing closer to God.

It may not seem to be the devil who is actively thwarting you, but if you take a step back and see the chaos that surrounds you, it’s difficult to deny Satan’s activity in the world, and in our lives.

When we feel spiritually attacked, often we may be tempted to run away and hide. However, we can’t really flee from the devil.

Instead, the Bible instructs us to “Resist him, firm in your faith” (1 Peter 5:9). We must stand our ground, not alone on the battlefield, but by taking up the “armor of God” and calling upon the vast host of angels who are ready to help us in our time of need.

Read more:
Pope Francis: You can’t dialogue with the devil!

Here is a strong prayer of opposition to the devil and his attempts to thwart us. It reflects a confident trust in God and an unwillingness to be defeated. When you feel like you are being attacked on all sides, pray this prayer.

O God, be merciful to me, a sinner. Jesus, Son of the living God, have mercy on me. Jesus, infinite goodness, have mercy on me.

I renounce, from this moment and for all eternity, the devil and all his works, and I abhor all his suggestions and temptations. Suffer not this mortal enemy, O Lord of my soul, to have any power over me, either now or at my last hour. Let thy holy Angels defend me from all the powers of darkness.

O holy Guardian Angel, to whose care God, in his mercy, has committed me, stand by me at the dreadful hour; protect me against all the powers of darkness; defend me from all my enemies. Amen.

Read more:
A powerful prayer to defeat the work of Satan
Read more:
A prayer to protect your family from the devil
