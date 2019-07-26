Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Lifestyle

10 Attitudes that will make you more joyful

HAPPINESS
Ruslan Galiullin - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Matthew Green and Marzena Devoud | Jul 26, 2019

We can't force joy, but we can prepare the ground for it.

Joy is something deeper than pleasure or happiness: it makes us whole. It touches our mind, body, and heart. It makes us dance, sing, and laugh. Joy paints the whole universe with colors. Of course, joy cannot be forced, but by cultivating certain attitudes on a daily basis we can favor joyfulness, and that will give us a new quality to our entire existence.

1
Open your heart

 

Opening our heart means being open to all the good in people and the world. At the same time, it means accepting a certain level of vulnerability. We need to keep watch over our heart to discern good thoughts and feelings from bad. Healthy thoughts lead to peace and joy; unhealthy ones lead to disturbance and unhappiness.

2
Enjoy the ordinary things of everyday life

 

Often, ordinary experiences can lead to joy when they lead us beyond themselves to reveal, at least implicitly, the glory and goodness of God. We’ve all had this kind of experience, when we’ve been moved by the beauty of the sea, a baby’s smile, a glorious summer sunset, or the immensity of a forest. Learning to appreciate the goodness and beauty of the people and things around us, paying conscious attention to the present moment, can be a source of wonder and joy.

3
Be present in the moment

 

Being totally involved in what we’re doing—as if it were the most important thing in the world—helps us tend towards true joy. We often spend time lamenting the past or worrying about the future, but the only way we can redeem the past and ensure a better future is to act in the present moment. That’s where we need to focus.

4
Be confident about life

 

The word “confidence” comes form Latin: “con” means “with” and “fides” means “faith.” Confidence is therefore an act of faith: believing in each other and in life. Cultivating this attitude means trying to love life just as it is, with its ups and downs, its moments of happiness and sadness. It means trusting in the providence of God, even when we don’t understand why some things happen or see how they can lead to good.

5
Love others selflessly

 

Altruistic love that consists in rejoicing in other people’s happiness is a source of true joy. When we love making other people happy, we have many opportunities to be joyful when we respond to the daily needs of those around us with acts of generosity, service, and love, no matter how small.

6
Be creative as often as possible

 

By cultivating our creativity, we experience a connection with who we really are deep down: the image and likeness of God the Creator. Creativity isn’t just for professional artists; we can all be creative every day, in our ordinary activities and hobbies. We can all become more creative and make our lives works of art by using our imagination and not letting ourselves be dominated by routine in our job, our relationships, etc.

7
Practice gratitude every day

 

People who are thankful—who list their daily blessings, write thank-you notes, or just say “thank you” to people—experience more positive emotions. It’s particularly helpful if we are grateful even in times of difficulty, recognizing how adversity can also be a blessing, recognizing God’s providential hand in all things. It helps us take the focus off ourselves and recognize the goodness in people around us, and encourages us to focus on the positive in all situations.

8
Let go

 

Paradoxically, in the face of difficulties or trials for which we cannot find any solution, if we finally accept things as they are, we can find joy and relief, not just resignation. We need to accept that we are not in control of everything that happens in our lives, or else we will be in a state of constant stress. We need to trust in God, do what we can, and accept uncertainty, knowing that the outcome may be better for us than we expect, even though it’s not always what we hoped for.

9
Persevere

 

Perseverance in our enterprises is almost always a source of joy. Overcoming obstacles may require painful effort, but it makes the result that much more precious and satisfying. It helps us rise above ourselves, which has value independent of the material result of our efforts. It’s here that we see that joy truly is different from comfort!

10
Be silent and listen to God

 

Meditation—setting aside the outside world, our worries, and our anxieties to focus on the presence of God—brings us peace, serenity, and calm that soothes our inner turmoil. We don’t need to use words to communicate with God; he speaks to us in silence, in our interior. Experiencing the presence of God and letting him enlighten our mind and heart means having contact with the source and meaning of our existence, the Creator who loves us and made us to know, love, and serve Him. There is no greater joy than experiencing, knowing, and loving God; this is the joy of heaven itself, the beatific vision, and in prayer we can experience at least a small taste of it.

Read more:
The secret to joy, happiness and peace, according to St. Therese of Lisieux
Read more:
Are you losing the joy you used to take in everyday pleasures?
Tags:
Health and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  6. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  7. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Aleteia
    A prayer of exorcism taught by Saint Anthony
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an archdiocese and a diocese?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW