Bless your grandparents with this beautiful prayer

This prayer is designed to be prayed by a loving grandchild.
One way to honor your grandparents, as Jesus likely did during his life with Sts. Joachim and Anne, is to pray a prayer of blessing over them. It is important to show your grandparents love and affection and to invoke God’s blessing upon their remaining years on this earth.
Here is a prayer from the USCCB that is part of a larger “Blessing of Grandparents” that can be performed at your next family reunion. It is a beautiful prayer, one that honors the many gifts grandparents bring to the family.
Grandparents are cherished members of our family. They bring gifts of wisdom, experience, and love and share with us their life of faith. We thank God for their example and ask that he bless them with happiness and good health.
Lord God almighty,
bless our grandparents with long life, happiness, and health.
May they remain constant in your love
and be living signs of your presence
to their children and grandchildren.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
R/. Amen
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?