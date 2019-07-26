Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

Bless your grandparents with this beautiful prayer

GRANDPARENTS
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 26, 2019

This prayer is designed to be prayed by a loving grandchild.

Pope Francis has frequently said that, “Grandparents are a treasure in the family. Please, take care of your grandparents: love them and let them talk to your children!” He sees grandparents as a vital part of the family, from whom we can all learn valuable lessons.

One way to honor your grandparents, as Jesus likely did during his life with Sts. Joachim and Anne, is to pray a prayer of blessing over them. It is important to show your grandparents love and affection and to invoke God’s blessing upon their remaining years on this earth.

Here is a prayer from the USCCB that is part of a larger “Blessing of Grandparents” that can be performed at your next family reunion. It is a beautiful prayer, one that honors the many gifts grandparents bring to the family.

Grandparents are cherished members of our family. They bring gifts of wisdom, experience, and love and share with us their life of faith. We thank God for their example and ask that he bless them with happiness and good health.

Lord God almighty,
bless our grandparents with long life, happiness, and health.
May they remain constant in your love
and be living signs of your presence
to their children and grandchildren.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
R/. Amen

Read more:
A prayer to Sts. Joachim and Anne for your wayward grandchildren
Read more:
Pope Francis warns: A society that does not take care of its grandparents has no future

 

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  6. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  7. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Aleteia
    A prayer of exorcism taught by Saint Anthony
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an archdiocese and a diocese?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW