Bless your grandparents with this beautiful prayer

Pope Francis has frequently said that, “Grandparents are a treasure in the family. Please, take care of your grandparents: love them and let them talk to your children!” He sees grandparents as a vital part of the family, from whom we can all learn valuable lessons.

One way to honor your grandparents, as Jesus likely did during his life with Sts. Joachim and Anne, is to pray a prayer of blessing over them. It is important to show your grandparents love and affection and to invoke God’s blessing upon their remaining years on this earth.

Here is a prayer from the USCCB that is part of a larger “Blessing of Grandparents” that can be performed at your next family reunion. It is a beautiful prayer, one that honors the many gifts grandparents bring to the family.