Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Inspiring Stories

The only priest who stayed in a city invaded by the Islamic State

Fundação Pontifícia Ajuda à Igreja que Sofre (ACN)
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jul 26, 2019

Now he is inviting the Christians who took refuge elsewhere to return.

Mosul is one of the most important cities in Iraq, and one of the ones that has suffered most from the bloody horrors perpetrated by the fanatics of the Islamic State, the Jihadi group that proclaimed a caliphate in the region and imposed a reign of terror on the local population that lasted for three years, until it was defeated on July 10, 2017.

Since the fall of the terrorists, one priest has taken on a new and fundamental mission in Mosul: that of calling Catholic refugees back to their homes. His name is Fr. Amanuel Adel Kloo, the only Catholic priest still in Mosul today.

During the three years of Jihadi horror, the local population was submitted to Sharia law, a rigid Islamic legal system under which there were forced conversions to Islam, mass executions, and a rebirth of slavery. In such a situation, “no one believed that Christians would return to Mosul,” said Fr. Kloo in an interview with the pontifical foundation Aid for the Church in Need (ACN).

The priest explained that only 30 to 40 Christians have returned to the city, but he added that there are many itinerant communities that could be given more stability.

“Nearly a thousand Christian students come every day from nearby cities to the University of Mosul. The same happens with hundreds of workers, many of whom work for the government repairing Mosul’s water supply network and power grid, which are still very damaged.”

The Syro-Catholic priest is rebuilding the Church of the Annunciation, which will be the first church in Mosul to be restored, and for him, it represents the hope of a “rebirth of Christianity” in the city.

“People are still afraid, but when the church and the other buildings are open, they will feel safe, and many will return,” he said.

He hopes that the church will be ready in three months.

Fr. Kloo also wants to build housing for university students and for people in need, and a Christian school that will encourage Catholic families to return to the city.

Mosul has nearly a million Muslim inhabitants. In 2003, there were 35,000 Christians, a number that dropped drastically is a result of the persecution they suffered in the following 11 years, starting at the beginning of the war to overthrow dictator Saddam Hussein.

“Many Chaldean churches were closed even before the invasion of the Islamic State, because a great number of people left Mosul after the assassination of the Chaldean Bishop Raho, in 2008, and of Fr. Ragheed. In 2014, there were still 15,000 faithful of various churches in the city: Chaldeans, Syro-Orthodox, Syro-Catholics, and some Armenian families.”

The Jihadi invasion worsened the situation, and made thousands more Christians leave the city, since those who did not flee were at a very high risk of being killed or forced to convert to Islam.

There are two dioceses with their sees in Mosul, each of a different Christian tradition. Both have recently welcomed new bishops. In January, Bishop Najeeb Michaeel Moussa was named archbishop of the Chaldean Catholic archeparchy of Mosul, and in June, Bishop Nizar Semaan became the coadjutor archbishop of the Syrian Catholic archeparchy of Mosul.

May God grant that, with the prayers and support of the Church throughout the world and the courageous work of people like Fr. Kloo, Christians may return to their homes in Mosul and everywhere they have been forced to flee.

With information from ACS and ACI Digital.

Tags:
Iraq
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  4. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  5. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  6. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  7. Russell E. Saltzman
    First rule for lectors: Remember that you’re not a public …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Aleteia
    A prayer of exorcism taught by Saint Anthony
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an archdiocese and a diocese?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW