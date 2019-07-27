Are the 7 sacraments mentioned in the Bible?

Catholics have always affirmed that all seven sacraments are found within the pages of the Bible.
Click here to launch the slideshow
The Church has never wavered in its belief that the seven sacraments are not something invented by popes and bishops, but is an authentic teaching handed down to his apostles by Jesus Christ.
Here is a brief slideshow that highlights various passages from the Bible that refer to each of the seven sacraments.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?