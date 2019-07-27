Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Are the 7 sacraments mentioned in the Bible?

CONFIRMATION
ECDQ | Flickr CC by NC ND 2.0
Philip Kosloski | Jul 27, 2019

Catholics have always affirmed that all seven sacraments are found within the pages of the Bible.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms, “Christ instituted the sacraments of the new law. There are seven: Baptism, Confirmation (or Chrismation), the Eucharist, Penance, the Anointing of the Sick, Holy Orders and Matrimony. The seven sacraments touch all the stages and all the important moments of Christian life: they give birth and increase, healing and mission to the Christian’s life of faith. There is thus a certain resemblance between the stages of natural life and the stages of the spiritual life” (CCC 1210).

The Church has never wavered in its belief that the seven sacraments are not something invented by popes and bishops, but is an authentic teaching handed down to his apostles by Jesus Christ.

Here is a brief slideshow that highlights various passages from the Bible that refer to each of the seven sacraments.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
The Roman use of “sacramentum” will bring you deeper into the sacraments
Read more:
What are the sacraments of the Catholic Church?
