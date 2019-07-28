Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

Do Anglicans pray the Rosary?

Anglican prayer beads
{{{1}}}|{{{1}}} | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 28, 2019

The Rosary is receiving a revival among many Protestant Christians, including many Anglicans.

The Rosary is a well-known prayer among Roman Catholics that incorporates a physical string of beads and various scriptural prayers, such as the Our Father and Hail Mary. While the Rosary has often been criticized by Protestant Christians, many of those same Christians are now turning to the ancient devotion.

According to the Anglican Pastor, the Rosary used by many Anglicans can take two different forms. The first is the traditional Rosary as prayed by Roman Catholics, using the same prayers and beads.

The second form is known as “Anglican prayer beads,” and is a recent development. It blends the Roman Catholic Rosary and the prayer beads used by Eastern Orthodox Christians, and was developed during the last century. The Anglican Pastor notes, “Anglican prayer beads are a more modern devotional tool which blends the traditions of the prayer rope and the Rosary. Anglican prayer beads started off in the Episcopal Church, but have seen regular use in other Protestant traditions.”

The King of Peace Episcopal Church explains a little history behind this modern invention.

Anglican Prayer Beads are a relatively new form of prayer, blending the Orthodox Jesus Prayer Rope and the Roman Catholic Rosary. The thirty-three bead design was created by the Rev. Lynn Bauman in the mid-1980s, through the prayerful exploration and discovery of a contemplative prayer group.

The use of the rosary or prayer beads helps to bring us into contemplative of meditative prayer—really thinking about and being mindful of praying, of being in the presence of God—by use of mind, body, and spirit. The touching of the fingers on each successive bead is an aid in keeping our mind from wandering, and the rhythm of the prayers leads us more readily into stillness.

Anglicans, Episcopalians and many Lutherans may use various types of prayer beads as an aid to prayer, but do not necessarily ask the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. However, Anglicans are the most likely Protestant Christians to include the Virgin Mary in their prayers, asking her to intercede for them before God.

Anglicans who have entered into full communion with the Catholic Church similarly will use the Rosary as an aid in prayer and maintain it as part of their devotional life.

The Rosary is slowly becoming more acceptable by Protestant Christians as the myths behind the Rosary are demystified. It is no longer seen as an obstacle to a personal relationship with Jesus, but can be used to bring a person closer to God.

Read more:
Nervous or struggling? Pray a mystery of the Rosary
Read more:
This dream of St. John Bosco highlights the power of the Rosary over the devil

 

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  5. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Why do cardinals put their title in the middle of their name?
  11. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an archdiocese and a diocese?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW