Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Church

Newly beatified Filipina Dominican braved everything to start religious order for women in Manila

Francisca de Fuentes
Imwaltersy | Shuttrerstock
Share
Print
Larry Peterson | Jul 28, 2019

A young widow of mixed race in the 17th century, Francisca de Fuentes had an uphill battle to climb.

Francisca de Fuentes was born in Manila in 1647. Her father was Don Simon de Fuentes, a Spanish nobleman, and her mom was Doña Ana Maria del Castillo y Tamayo; Francisca and her siblings were thus of mixed race.

When Francisca was around 19, she was given in marriage to a young man who took ill and passed away shortly after the wedding. Suddenly, she was a 20-year-old widow with no children, and in 1667 Manila, that was not a good position to be in. A caste society existed, and widowed women, especially a mestiza woman, did not fare well being in such a position.

However, Francisca was a woman of deep faith. She was able to peel back the cloud of her grief and glimpse the silver lining that led her closer to God. Christ was calling her, and she delved deeply into prayer and began helping as many poor and sick in the city as she could. 

It was the 17th century, and in the colonial Philippines women were far from liberated. Francisca’s mixed-race heritage further complicated her situation. She wanted to start a religious order for Filipino women, however, she would be confronting daunting challenges to endeavor such a thing.

She then had a vision of St. Dominic and St. Francis. Both were calling her and she had to choose. She bowed before St. Dominic and chose to be a Dominican. In 1682 she was admitted as a Third Order Dominican and picked the name of Francisca del Espiritu Santo, Francisca of the Holy Spirit.

She was joined by her sister, Maria Ana de Fuentes, and by Sebastiana Salcedo, and Antonia de Jesus Esquerra. The four lived separately but wore habits in public, helping the sick and needy, and spending hours together in prayer. They became known as “beatas” (blessed) because they frequented the sacraments and set fine examples of humility and devotion.

In 1686, Francisca sent a request to the Director of the Third Order asking if she and the other tertiaries could live together. The four sisters prayed long and hard, fasted, and did penance that their prayers might be answered. On January 11, 1688, the Master of the Order, Father Antonino Cloche, OP, confirmed and approved an order establishing that a house for sisters of the third order be established in Manila.

One of the original tertiaries, Antonia de Jesus, was ill and dying and bequeathed her house to the others. She appointed Father Juan de Sto. Domingo, OP, as executor. Upon her death, they moved into their first official convent.

The order grew, and on July 26, 1696, the feast of Sts. Joachim and Anne, the beatas professed to the Order of Preachers, under a rule drafted by Fr. Juan de Santo Domingo.

Read more:
Bible is the most widely read book in Philippines

Sister Francisca de Fuentes was appointed the first prioress and the convent was called the Beaterio de Santa Catalina de Siena (Convent of St. Catherine of Siena).

In 1697, the new archbishop of Manila, Diego Camacho y Avila, arrived, and with him came controversy about local bishops and their jurisdictions, which created much friction among the religious in the Philippines, who rose up in protest against the new rules. Caught up in this controversy were Sister Francisca and her followers. 

The controversy grew into accusations of improper behavior, administrative incompetence, and other things. It was so bad that to avoid further scandal, the Dominican friars dispensed the beatas from their vows and sought shelter for them as secular women. They were sent to the College of St. Potenciana where they were to seek “absolution from the archbishop” and wait for the re-establishment of their convent.

In 1706, after many letters and petitions and negotiations by intermediaries, the archbishop restored the Beaterio to full participation, under the Third Order of St. Dominic. It had taken nine years, but Sister Francisca and the beatas were restored to their place within the Dominican family.

Sister Francisca made the Holy Eucharist the center of the community’s spiritual life and under her motherly watch the beaterio grew. Many young girls native to the Philippines began joining the order. Today the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine of Siena has convents all over the world. 

Sister Francisca del Espiritu Santo passed away on August 24, 1711, at the age 64. She was declared Venerable by Pope Francis on July 5, 2019.

Read more:
Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: Filipino Servant of God Darwin Ramos
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  5. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  9. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Why do cardinals put their title in the middle of their name?
  11. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an archdiocese and a diocese?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW