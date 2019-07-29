Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Inspiring Stories

Meet the school bus driver who views his job as a mission

CURTIS JENKINS
Lake Highlands Elementary | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 29, 2019

One happy passenger shares that "he's the father I always wanted."

When parents send their kids off to school in the morning, it’s often with a little prayer that they’ll get there in one piece and have a great day. But some moms and dads in Dallas, Texas, can be sure that their little ones are starting and ending the day in safe and loving hands.

A recent On the Road story by Steve Hartman for CBS News introduced an elementary school bus driver who goes above and beyond. Curtis Jenkins “goes way beyond the outline responsibilities and duties of a bus driver. I mean, that bus is like a family,” explains the principal of Lake Highlands Elementary, Dallas, Emily Gruninger.

In fact, for Jenkins, his job is about creating a community where everybody takes responsibility for creating a loving environment. He gives children roles such as “police officers,” or “administrative assistant to the president,” to give them a notion of responsibility. The end result is a bus load of kids feeling loved and important to their community.

Jenkins’ enthusiasm for these youngsters is obvious when you look at his beaming smile when he talks of them: “These are my children. These are my community. I love ’em all.” Indeed he does, not just through giving them thoughtful gifts on special occasions — paid for out of his own pocket — but taking the time to know his special passengers.

For 5th grader Ethan Ingle — whose parents divorced when he was four — it’s this level of attention that led him to share how he considers Curtis “the father that I always wanted. In some ways, I wish my dad could have been like that.”

You might ask what Curtis gets in return for all of his efforts. It’s not exactly a financially rewarding job, but he shares how his paycheck is seeing these children happy. He’s a truly inspirational man who demonstrates the importance each one of us can have in the lives of others just where we are, if we take the time to truly care.

You can watch the full CBS video of Jenkins and his passengers below:

Read more:
3 Inspiring Catholic heroes who gave it all
Read more:
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice

 

Tags:
ChildrenInspiring storiesWork
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Why do cardinals put their title in the middle of their name?
  10. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW