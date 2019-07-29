Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Art & Culture

The untold story of popes’ letters to Mongol khans

MONGOLS KILL DOMINICANS
Public Domain
Share
Print
John Burger | Jul 29, 2019

Religion writer digs up history after seeing brief piece in Mongolian newspaper.

Religion writer Julia Duin was in Mongolia recently, and a brief article in the government-run English newspaper caught her eye. The brief piece might have escaped the attention of most folks, and its brevity leaves a lot unexplained.

But Duin found other articles and pieced together a “what might have been” story involving a missed opportunity for the Roman Catholic Church of the Middle Ages.

Even before the great Jesuit missionaries Francis Xavier and Matteo Ricci set out to bring the Faith to China and Japan, Rome was very much in touch with the Mongol Empire. In part, this was due to the designs the Mongol khans had on territories to their west, particularly Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe. The Mongols devastated places like Kyiv and Lublin in the 13th century.

“The defeats of the Polish forces at the Battle of Liegnitz/Legnica (April 9, 1241) and the Hungarian military at the Battle of Mohi (April 11, 1241) opened up most of the Balkans and Central Europe to Mongol raids, leading to even more destruction, displacement and massacres,” according to a blog, Ballandalus, that Duin references. “These alarming developments shook the foundations of Latin Christendom. Although the Mongols withdrew from most of the Balkans and east-central Europe soon after (as a result of internal dynamics in their empire), the shock of their invasions and conquests remained.

“Seeking to gauge the intentions of the conquerors and convince them to cease their invasions of Latin Christendom, Pope Innocent IV (r. 1243-1254) sent an embassy with two letters (in Latin) to the Mongol Khan Güyük.”

In addition to his plea for the Mongols to cease and desist, Innocent invited them to consider Christianity. Güyük was unmoved. In fact, he responded that the pope should submit to him, not the other way around.

Unbeknown to Innocent, Güyük had a Christian wife, Oghul Qaimish. But she was a Nestorian, a variant of Christianity that had come to the area centuries before and which differed with the Church on a key point of doctrine.

Duin found out that some years later, in 1266, one of Genghis Khan’s grandsons met Marco Polo. He then wrote to Pope Gregory X asking for 100 Christian missionaries.

In a mistake now known “the greatest missed opportunity in Christian history,” the pope only sent two and the pair chickened out midway through. By the time other missionaries arrived in eastern Asia in 1294, Kublai Khan’s interests had switched to Buddhism. The next time Christianity got a major foothold into Mongolia wasn’t until the early 1990s.

The small article that caught Duin’s eye during her sojourn in Mongolia concerned letters recently released by the Vatican’s Secret Archives between a number of popes and khans. But, she laments in a post for Get Religion, “it’s a shame that we’re not told what was in those missives.”

And, she adds, the newspaper doesn’t explain why the Mongolians for decades have been keenly interested in the papal-Mongol letters.

“For a brief few decades, their ancestors had a chance at joining up with western civilization or at least adopting its religion,” she wrote. “But the popes didn’t seize this opportunity quickly enough and so history went in another direction.”

Tags:
Church History
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Why do cardinals put their title in the middle of their name?
  10. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
  11. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW