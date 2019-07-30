Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Lifestyle

Disappointed with your summer so far? Here’s how to redeem it

SUMMER
Diana | Unsplash
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Jul 30, 2019

If you feel like you're failing at summer, try refocusing using these three tips.

Has this been one of those summers that’s disappointed you?

Maybe you really wanted this to be the summer when you felt confident and attractive while wearing a swimsuit — and that never happened. Maybe you dreamed of a beautiful beach vacation, but the few days off you took ended up being for an unexpected funeral. Or maybe you did get to take a vacation, but you were anxious, bored, or frustrated the whole time. So now whenever you hear someone talk about the amazing vacation they had, or see pictures of people looking carefree and attractive in their swimwear, you feel a pang of “why wasn’t that me?” envy.

However you feel that you failed at summer, or that summer failed you, know that what you’re feeling is normal. But that doesn’t mean you have to continue to dwell on how much it stank. Here are three ways to refocus what’s left of the summer season …

First off, stop pretending everyone else is having a perfect summer.

People are not going to lead with “I went to a beautiful beach paradise but wasn’t able to sleep the whole time and had terrible gas that prevented me from relaxing and enjoying the beach for most of the trip.” Instead, they’ll tell you about the highlights of the trip and the best memories.

Even the most wonderful of vacations still has some bumps and complications because, well, that’s just life. Have you ever heard the phrase “Comparison is the thief of joy”? It rings true, especially when comparing other people’s best moments with your low moments. So for your sanity, peace, and spiritual health, don’t dwell on how wonderful others’ summers were compared to how disappointing yours was. 

Secondly, acknowledge what it is that’s made your summer disappointing.

Verbalize it or get it down on paper so that you understand what your expectations were, and what kept you from realizing those expectations. Did the weather keep you from plans you had made? Did you have a desire to do something, but not enough planning to make it work out? Are you strapped for cash and thus unable to the fun things you hoped to do? Were your summer plans realistic for where you are in life right now? Did you have extra stressors this summer that prevented you from enjoying or fully entering into your plans? Do you only feel accomplished or worthy when other people approve of you? Regardless, spending a little time in introspection could help you go into next summer with the self-knowledge to make it better. 

Finally, choose 3 free or inexpensive things that bring you joy to do before summer ends.

Look to see if there’s a summer concert series in a nearby city you can attend. Grab some ice cream or sorbet and enjoy it in a park alone or with friends on a warm night. Go on a long evening drive with the windows down and some fun music playing. Search “free things to do in X city” and explore the most interesting result. Stargaze and camp for the night or stargaze and drive back to the closest bug-free and air-conditioned space to sleep — whatever you prefer. 

It’s possible to use the above simple formula any time you are feeling disappointed. First, let go of envy. Second, get to the root of your frustration. Third, make new positive memories to prevent getting lost in spiral of regret and negativity. This summer may have had disappointing moments, but not all who wander in frustration are lost. Find a way to make these last warm days and weeks count!

Read more:
The crazy idea that might make this the best summer of your life
Read more:
8 Great movies to choose for summer gatherings
Tags:
Personal Growth
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  6. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do cardinals put their title in the middle of their name?
  8. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  9. Aleteia
    First blind man ordained to the priesthood in Portugal celebrates …
  10. Daniel Esparza
    Why was Lot’s wife turned into a pillar of salt and not, …
  11. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW