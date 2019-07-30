Pray Bl. John Henry Newman’s beautiful prayer to be a light to others today

Make me preach you without preaching ...
so to shine as to be a light to others.
The light, O Jesus, will be all from you.
It will be you who shines through me upon others.
Give light to them as well as to me;
light them with me, through me.
Make me preach you without preaching —
not by words, but by my example
and by the sympathetic influence, of what I do —
by my visible resemblance to Your saints,
and the evident fulness of the love which my heart bears to you.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?