Spirituality

Pray Bl. John Henry Newman’s beautiful prayer to be a light to others today

JOHN HENRY NEWMAN
CNS | Courtesy of The Catholic Church of England and Wales
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 30, 2019

Make me preach you without preaching ...

Stay with me, and then I shall begin to shine as you shine,
so to shine as to be a light to others.

The light, O Jesus, will be all from you.
It will be you who shines through me upon others.

Give light to them as well as to me;
light them with me, through me.

Make me preach you without preaching —
not by words, but by my example
and by the sympathetic influence, of what I do —
by my visible resemblance to Your saints,
and the evident fulness of the love which my heart bears to you.

Read more:
Cardinal Newman to be canonized October 13
Read more:
A record left by John Henry Newman helped a scholar follow him through his library
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
