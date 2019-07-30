Pray Bl. John Henry Newman’s beautiful prayer to be a light to others today

Stay with me, and then I shall begin to shine as you shine,so to shine as to be a light to others.

The light, O Jesus, will be all from you.

It will be you who shines through me upon others.

Give light to them as well as to me;

light them with me, through me.

Make me preach you without preaching —

not by words, but by my example

and by the sympathetic influence, of what I do —

by my visible resemblance to Your saints,

and the evident fulness of the love which my heart bears to you.

