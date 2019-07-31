Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Spirituality

St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home

Boxed Items
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 31, 2019

Before Marie Kondo, there was St. Ignatius of Loyola.

Marie Kondo, widely known as a “tidying expert,” instructs people to go through their house and ask themselves if a particular item “sparks joy” within them. If the item does not elicit a joyful response, then it is discarded or sold.

While St. Ignatius of Loyola did not have a hit Netflix show, he did provide his own rules for evaluating a person’s use of material things.

Ignatius provides his rules at the very beginning of his Spiritual Exercises, and explains how, “Man is created to praise, reverence, and serve God our Lord, and by this means to save his soul. And the other things on the face of the earth are created for man and that they may help him in [attaining] the end for which he is created.”

This same truth is expressed in the Catechism of the Catholic Church in this way.

The desire for God is written in the human heart, because man is created by God and for God; and God never ceases to draw man to himself. Only in God will he find the truth and happiness he never stops searching for. (CCC 27)

Our creation by God and for God should form our every action, and in a particular way, our use of material things.

St. Ignatius continues and instructs the reader that, “From this it follows that man is to use [material things] as much as they help him on to his end, and ought to rid himself of them so far as they hinder him as to it.”

From this point of view, St. Ignatius would advise the modern-day person to tidy their house by examining each item and questioning whether or not it helps them draw closer to God. 

While practically speaking this is often difficult to discern, on the other hand, the opposite is much easier to discover. When thinking about a specific item, there are certain things that can easily be classified as a hindrance to our salvation, or prevent us from developing an intimate relationship with Jesus.

For some people this may mean giving up many things, while for others, it may not be as much. There is no clear-cut answer for everyone, and it takes careful discernment to arrive at an appropriate decision.

The key for St. Ignatius is a particular “indifference” to created things. It requires a detachment from the things of this world, realizing that eternal life is much more important.

St. Ignatius ends with a potent reflection that should guide us in our use of created things and remind us how to order our lives.

For this it is necessary to make ourselves indifferent to all created things in all that is allowed to the choice of our free will and is not prohibited to it; so that, on our part, we do not prefer health rather than sickness, riches rather than poverty, honor rather than dishonor, long rather than short life, and so in all the rest; desiring and choosing only what is most conducive for us to the end for which we are created.

Read more:
Tidying up your house is part of an ancient Christian tradition
Read more:
Here are St. Ignatius’ 8 rules for the discernment of spirits
Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  6. Aleteia
    First blind man ordained to the priesthood in Portugal celebrates …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    Why was Lot’s wife turned into a pillar of salt and not, …
  9. Nicholas Senz
    When Pope St. John XXIII brought us into his childhood home to …
  10. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  11. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope proposes this 14-word beautiful prayer for when you’re …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW