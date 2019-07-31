Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary's apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God's protection with this prayer from the Bible
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Church

Nun who worked in pope’s residence falls ill; gets surprise “get-well visit” from Francis

SISTER MARIA MUCCI
Tomaž Mavrič, CM | Facebook | Fair Use
Aleteia | Jul 31, 2019

The Daughter of Charity has served for many years in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, attending not only the Holy Father but other Vatican guests

A nun who spent many years working at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, the Vatican residence where the pope has his apartment, fell ill. So on Sunday evening, Pope Francis popped in to visit her.

Sister Maria Mucci of the Daughters of Charity was taken to the infirmary at her congregation’s house in Rome, the Regina Mundi House, when she got sick. It was there that the Holy Father went to visit her.

In addition to Sister Maria, the pope stopped to see another special aspect of Regina Mundi: a relic of St. John Paul II.

The relic is the bloodstained shirt the Polish Pope was wearing when he was shot in St. Peter’s Square on May 13, 1981. The bullet hole is still visible on the shirt, as well as the cuts made to remove it in the emergency room.

Gemelli Hospital, where John Paul II received treatment after the assassination attempt, gifted the shirt to the Regina Mundi House for the Jubilee Year of 2000.

The Daughters of Charity keep St. John Paul II’s relic in their chapel where visitors are welcome to venerate it.

Read more:
A tour of the Santa Marta chapel where Francis has daily Mass

In addition to his Sunday evening visit with Sister Maria, Pope Francis also paused for a picture with members of the Daughters of Charity community who staff the residence, along with employees and guests.

At the end of his visit, the Holy Father gave them all his blessing.

Fr. Tomaž Mavrič, CM, the Order’s Superior General, announced the news on his Facebook page.

Keep Reading
Editor's Choice
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
