Spirituality

Ask the Virgin Mary for help to carry your heavy burdens

Philip Kosloski | Aug 01, 2019

The Blessed Mother is ready to listen and help relieve our sorrows.

In the Gospel of Luke, a man named Simeon saw the Virgin Mary bring her son, Jesus, to the Temple and prophesied what would happen to him and his mother.

Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted (and you yourself a sword will pierce) so that the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed. (Luke 2:34-35)

For this reason Mary is often invoked under her title of “Our Lady of Sorrows,” but this passage is also closely connected to her title of the “Immaculate Heart.”

It is her heart that was pierced so that many other hearts could relate to her their own burdens and sorrows. She is a loving mother, one who spiritually protects her children and helps them find the peace and joy they desire.

Here is a short prayer to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, asking her for spiritual strength during such trials, entrusting to her heart the many burdens we bear.

O Most Blessed Mother, heart of love, heart of mercy, ever listening, caring, consoling, hear our prayer. As your children, we implore your intercession with Jesus your Son. Receive with understanding and compassion the petitions we place before you today, especially … (special intention).

We are comforted in knowing your heart is ever open to those who ask for your prayer. We trust to your gentle care and intercession, those whom we love and who are sick or lonely or hurting. Help all of us, Holy Mother, to bear our burdens in this life until we may share eternal life and peace with God forever.
Amen.

