Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
J-P Mauro
Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary's apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God's protection with this prayer from the Bible

Aleteia
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Church

Pope Francis calls families to “community prayer”: His August prayer intention

Aleteia | Aug 01, 2019

This month, we will pray that families, with a life of prayer and love, can be schools of true human development

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSVXcirtJvY&feature=youtu.be

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for August is families, that they might be “schools of true human development.”

In The Pope Video that presents his intention for the month of August, Francis asks us to orient our prayer intentions towards all that favors families becoming true places of human growth. For the Holy Father, families are “the best possible legacy” that we can leave the world and the future.

“What kind of world do we want to leave for the future?” he asks. “Let us leave a world with families.”

The pope emphasizes that families have to be places of prayer and he says that we have to reserve a special place in families for “individual and community prayer.”

Read more:
Micromanaging Your Family’s Prayer Life Before Tending to Your Own

The pope’s prayer intention focuses on praying for families and taking care of them, as they are “true schools for the future.”

His message is a call for families to put all their efforts into dialogue, sharing experiences with each other, and learning to accept and forgive each other, since families are the “first place where human beings learn to love.”

At the same time, his words warn against the danger presented by “extreme individualism which weakens family bonds and ends up considering each member of the family as an isolated unit,” which creates the risk of “intolerance and hostility in families.”

Jesuit Fr. Frédéric Fornos, international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (which includes the Eucharistic Youth Movement) emphasizes that “it is in the context of our families, with their joys and wounds, with their victories and disappointments, where we first learn to love and to allow ourselves to be loved. They are where we discover love and service, sharing, dialogue, forgiveness and reconciliation, through our parents and our siblings, cousins and other family members. Loving and being loved makes us more human and helps us recognize God’s love in our lives.”

Every family is different and has to overcome great challenges to grow and to bring life to today’s world, holding on to happiness even when wounded, and preserving unity without divisions.

With this prayer intention, Francis reminds us how important it is for families to live a life of prayer and love that favors human and spiritual growth, following the example of Jesus Christ, who reveals to us what it means to be fully human. Families are “schools of true human growth.”

Read more:
How do you make your home a “domestic church” when your everyday is all over the place? 

The Pope video is possible thanks to the generous contributions of many people. You can donate by following this link.

