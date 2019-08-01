Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
This short video of Bishop Barron ordaining 6 Dominicans will give you chills

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 01, 2019

"These priests are also the first group of men that I have ever ordained ..."

Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles has shared a two-minute video of him ordaining six Dominican friars to the priesthood.

The ordination took place May 25 in Washington, D.C., at the beautiful National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Bishop Barron says

The Order of Preachers has had a profound impact on my life, and I am grateful to the Dominicans for inviting me to ordain these men as priests of Jesus Christ.

These priests are also the first group of men that I have ever ordained, so they will always hold a special place in my prayers and in my heart.

Read more:
What Is the Difference Between a Friar, a Monk and a Priest?

Watch the inspiring video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N6aZrQ9dXY&feature=youtu.be

Tags:
DominicansPriesthood
