This short video of Bishop Barron ordaining 6 Dominicans will give you chills

"These priests are also the first group of men that I have ever ordained ..."
The ordination took place May 25 in Washington, D.C., at the beautiful National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Bishop Barron says
The Order of Preachers has had a profound impact on my life, and I am grateful to the Dominicans for inviting me to ordain these men as priests of Jesus Christ.
These priests are also the first group of men that I have ever ordained, so they will always hold a special place in my prayers and in my heart.
Watch the inspiring video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N6aZrQ9dXY&feature=youtu.be
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?