Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Pray
Spirituality

When life feels exhausting, use this prayer to Our Lady of Rest

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 02, 2019

Pope Pius XII offers us this lovely invocation.

To Our Lady of Rest

Hear, O Blessed Virgin, the prayers which we address you, Our Lady of Rest, as we are mindful of that maternal love in which you receive your children.

It is by your powerful intercession, O Mary, that our hearts and minds find rest. We know well our own weakness; but we trust in the everlasting promises, and we hope for eternal happiness as we cling to the crucified Jesus, who has made His cross to be ours as well.

O Mary, under your patronage we find peace in the midst of earthly tribulation. You are the quiet certainty of the strong soul, ever on guard against the enemy. You are the sanctuary of the pure who remain unstained by earth’s corruption. And just as, with you, we find peace during the present life, so shall we find with you, when the days of our pilgrimage are over, everlasting peace in the world to come. Amen.

