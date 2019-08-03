Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Exhibit brings Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel to Christ Cathedral

SISTINE CHAPEL EXHIBIT
Diocese of Orange/Challenge Roddie
John Burger | Aug 03, 2019

Reproductions, seen up close, shed new light on Renaissance masterpiece.

Christ Cathedral, the newly dedicated seat of the Diocese of Orange, California, could hardly be more different from the style of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. But one of the first events at the modernist church building near Los Angeles is an exhibition of the artwork of that Renaissance gem.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” reproduces the ceiling paintings from the Sistine using state of the art technology. The paintings have been reproduced in their original sizes, and visitors can study them at a distance not possible in the Sistine Chapel.

The exhibit focuses on Michelangelo’s contributions to the Sistine Chapel: namely the artwork from the ceiling and the Last Judgment. “By bringing the artwork closer, we hope the visitor will be able to appreciate these famous masterpieces from a new perspective,” organizers say.

The exhibit takes place in the Cathedral Cultural Center and runs until January 11.

Art
