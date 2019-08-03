Exhibit brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to Christ Cathedral

Reproductions, seen up close, shed new light on Renaissance masterpiece.
Click here to launch the slideshow
“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” reproduces the ceiling paintings from the Sistine using state of the art technology. The paintings have been reproduced in their original sizes, and visitors can study them at a distance not possible in the Sistine Chapel.
The exhibit focuses on Michelangelo’s contributions to the Sistine Chapel: namely the artwork from the ceiling and the Last Judgment. “By bringing the artwork closer, we hope the visitor will be able to appreciate these famous masterpieces from a new perspective,” organizers say.
The exhibit takes place in the Cathedral Cultural Center and runs until January 11.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?