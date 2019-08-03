Exhibit brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to Christ Cathedral

Christ Cathedral, the newly dedicated seat of the Diocese of Orange, California, could hardly be more different from the style of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. But one of the first events at the modernist church building near Los Angeles is an exhibition of the artwork of that Renaissance gem.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” reproduces the ceiling paintings from the Sistine using state of the art technology. The paintings have been reproduced in their original sizes, and visitors can study them at a distance not possible in the Sistine Chapel.

The exhibit focuses on Michelangelo’s contributions to the Sistine Chapel: namely the artwork from the ceiling and the Last Judgment. “By bringing the artwork closer, we hope the visitor will be able to appreciate these famous masterpieces from a new perspective,” organizers say.

The exhibit takes place in the Cathedral Cultural Center and runs until January 11.