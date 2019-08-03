Find peace in God’s will with this prayer

God’s will isn’t always easy to swallow. While at times it may coincide with our own desires, often God will take us on a journey we never expected (and don’t particularly enjoy).

When God gives us the gift of a cross, the suffering we endure can negatively influence us and we will beg God to be relieved of this burden.

God may answer our prayers by removing whatever obstacle it is, but other times we will remain in this state, not fully embracing God’s will for us.

St. Josemaria Escriva writes in The Forge that we must learn to accept whatever cross God gives to us, seeing it as part of our life as a Christian.

In this life of ours we must expect the Cross. Those who do not expect the Cross are not Christians, and they will be unable to avoid their own “cross,” which will drive them to despair.

Yet, even with this advice, our cross may not be easy to bear. Escriva encourages us by writing, “Now, when the Cross has become a serious and weighty matter, Jesus will see to it that we are filled with peace. He will become our Simon of Cyrene, to lighten the load for us.”

Escriva then provides a short prayer that we can pray during these difficult times that will help us find peace in God’s will, no matter what it may entail. It is a prayer we should pray over and over again, trusting that God will grant us that peace in the midst of suffering, helping us carry our load.

Lord, what kind of a Cross is this? A Cross which is no cross. Now I know the trick. It is to abandon myself in you; and from now on, with your help, all my crosses will always be like this. May the most just, the most lovable Will of God be done, be fulfilled, be praised and exalted above all things for ever! Amen. Amen.

