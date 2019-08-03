Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Spirituality

Sorry, the universe doesn’t love you. But God does!

SPIRITUAL WOMAN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Father Jonathan Mitchican | Aug 03, 2019

The universe is unable to live up to the challenge of being equal to God, and it does not even meet the challenge of being equal to us.

The rise of non-traditional presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has led to no small amount of social media sarcasm, one result of which has been the churning up of many of her old tweets. In 2013, she tweeted, “The universe literally loves you.” I have often heard friends and family refer to the universe in a similar way. They speak about the universe guiding them, directing good energy their way, and even caring for them. An abstract, anthropomorphized universe has replaced God in the lives of many people.

Our awe of the universe is understandable and it is not new. “The eternal silence of these infinite spaces terrifies me,” wrote Blaise Pascal back in the 17th century. Ever since man has been able to look up into the sky and marvel at the stars, he has experienced a kind of reverence for the natural world, a reverence that has only increased as we have come to see how small even the earth itself is when compared with the wide expanse of intergalactic space. 

It is right and good that we should be humbled by the universe. Our worries and aspirations seem trivial when we realize how fragile, fleeting, and insignificant we are compared to, for instance, the distance that light traverses between the sun and our back porch. Yet, even though the universe is far greater than we are in many ways, we have advantages over the universe.

“If the universe were to crush him,” says Pascal, “man would still be more noble than that which killed him, because he knows that he dies and the advantage which the universe has over him; the universe knows nothing of this.”

The universe is unable to live up to the challenge of being equal to God, and it does not even meet the challenge of being equal to us.

Dietrich von Hildebrand wrote, “The person is open to all the great blessings of life: the moral values of other persons, the great beauty in nature and in art, the stirring metaphysical truths which form the background of our pilgrimage through time, the blissful experience of loving another and being loved in return.”

We can love the universe, but the universe cannot love us. Indeed, the universe is incapable of love altogether.

We all want to love and to be loved. It is through love that we come to know who we are and why we are here. Pope Benedict XVI, riffing on the work of the philosopher Josef Pieper, says that in loving we tell another person, “in more than words, ‘It is good that you exist.’”

in loving we tell another person, “in more than words, ‘It is good that you exist.’”

We need that acknowledgement from others to remind us of our goodness, but that is not enough to satisfy the longing of our hearts. Ultimately, we need to hear it from our Creator. “If ever man’s sense of being accepted and loved by God is lost,” says Benedict, “then there is no longer any answer to the question whether to be a human being is good at all. Where doubt over God becomes prevalent, then doubt over humanity follows inevitably. We see today how widely this doubt is spreading. We see it in the joylessness, in the inner sadness, that can be read on so many human faces today.” 

We need to know, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that even if all else fails, even if we make horrible and irrevocable mistakes in our lives, even if every other human being on the planet turns a cold shoulder towards us, and indeed even if there were no one else here but us, that we would still be loved and therefore our lives would be worthwhile. This is a comfort that the universe, no matter how impressively vast, can never offer.

It is understandable, though, that the universe would be where so many people who cannot find their way to God would look for His graces. The universe may not be conscious or personal, but it contains within it the signature of the one who wrote it into existence.

When you look at a beautiful painting, you see something of the artist expressed therein. One of my favorite paintings is Portrait of a Young Woman, Drawing, now widely believed to be a self-portrait,  by the early 19th-century French painter Marie-Denise Villers. In its use of color and light, it reflects such a deep sense of the woman depicted that you feel like she is looking right at you. The painting communicates something of the reality of the artist, just as the universe communicates something of the reality of its maker. Yet the painting is not the artist. If I tried to speak with it, it would not speak back. If I attempted to embrace the painting, all I would be hugging would be oil and canvas.

The universe does not love you, but God does.

God is even more awe-inspiring in His breadth and depth than the far-reaching cosmos which He created. And that makes His love for you and for me truly breath-taking. He invented stars and planets and blackholes. He arranged all of the world’s beauty, from the complex symmetry of natural phenomena like the Grand Canyon or Mount Everest to the inherent elegance of mathematics itself. He has breathed into life billions upon billions of people, including every genious or saint or hero who has ever lived.

Yet He chooses to love you, specifically you, in your particularity, in your talents and your faults, counting every hair on your head, and loving you so much that in Christ He was willing to make Himself subject to the same limitations that you are, to experience the same humanity that you do, and ultimately to give His life for the sake of preserving yours.

It cannot love you, but that does not mean that you should not love it.”

He thinks you are far more precious than the universe, which is why He has given you the universe for safe-keeping, trusting you with its discovery and its care. It cannot love you, but that does not mean that you should not love it, for when we love the world around us, not as an idol but as a sign of something even greater, we draw ever closer to the One who loved all of this into being.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  3. John Burger
    Another priest in Poland suffers injuries from attackers
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW