The real miracle behind the woman who rescued her husband from a volcano

These newlyweds had their marriage vows tested right from the start.
The Chastains had married on July 18 in their hometown of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Just a few days later, while out hiking, husband Clay wanted to get a closer look at the greenery inside the volcano of Mt Liamuiga. Losing his footing, he fell down 50-70 feet into the volcano, fracturing his skull. His wife Acaimie, who is scared of heights and so had remained outside the volcano, rushed down to rescue her new husband.
With no cellphone signal available and at just 5′ 2″ and weighing a mere 105 lbs, Acaimie was able to pull her husband out of the volcano and support him along the 2-mile trek back to the mountain base where they could seek help. He vomited and struggled to stand along the journey but thankfully made it to their destination. “Her being able to carry me all the way down a volcano when I can barely stand up is amazing and it’s definitely nothing short of a miracle,” Clay shared with CBS:
A miracle indeed. In fact Clay later explained in a Facebook post that “it’s honestly amazing thanks to God’s help that my injuries were not worse.”
While God was surely watching over Clay, the wonderful message from this story is how the sheer love we have for someone can lead us to achieve the unthinkable. Not only did Acaimie have to overcome her fear of heights, her love for her new husband gave her the strength to pull him from danger and lead him on a long trek back to safety. Now that is the miracle called love.
