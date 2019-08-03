Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Inspiring Stories

The real miracle behind the woman who rescued her husband from a volcano

Mt Liamuiga
By Alex Dumitrescu | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 03, 2019

These newlyweds had their marriage vows tested right from the start.

You may have seen the recent story of the wife who managed to pull her husband out of a dormant volcano while they were honeymooning on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts.

The Chastains had married on July 18 in their hometown of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Just a few days later, while out hiking, husband Clay wanted to get a closer look at the greenery inside the volcano of Mt Liamuiga. Losing his footing, he fell down 50-70 feet into the volcano, fracturing his skull. His wife Acaimie, who is scared of heights and so had remained outside the volcano, rushed down to rescue her new husband.

With no cellphone signal available and at just 5′ 2″ and weighing a mere 105 lbs, Acaimie was able to pull her husband out of the volcano and support him along the 2-mile trek back to the mountain base where they could seek help. He vomited and struggled to stand along the journey but thankfully made it to their destination. “Her being able to carry me all the way down a volcano when I can barely stand up is amazing and it’s definitely nothing short of a miracle,” Clay shared with CBS:

A miracle indeed. In fact Clay later explained in a Facebook post that “it’s honestly amazing thanks to God’s help that my injuries were not worse.”

While God was surely watching over Clay, the wonderful message from this story is how the sheer love we have for someone can lead us to achieve the unthinkable. Not only did Acaimie have to overcome her fear of heights, her love for her new husband gave her the strength to pull him from danger and lead him on a long trek back to safety. Now that is the miracle called love.

Read more:
10 Ways to show your husband a little more love … and improve your marriage
Read more:
The secret to finding love when you’re (painfully) single

 

Tags:
LoveMarriage
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  3. John Burger
    Another priest in Poland suffers injuries from attackers
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW