Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary's apparitions
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
J-P Mauro
Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
This drone flying over Mont Saint-Michel will turn your thought to higher things

Mont Saint-Michel
Wanaii films | YouTube | Fair Use
Zelda Caldwell | Aug 03, 2019

The ancient monastery built on an island has been inspiring pilgrims and monks since the 8th century.

Mont Saint-Michel, the medieval abbey built on an island off the shore of France’s northwestern coast, has served as a monastery since it was built in the 8th century.  

Now, thanks to the wonders of drone technology, we are able to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the magnificent island in this short film, which received an award at the 2015 Drone Film festival in Cabourg, France. 

In this film, we have a unique view of the abbey, situated as it is amidst the sea, and rising above the clouds. One thoughts cannot help but tend toward higher things as Bishop Robert Barron said of Mont St. Michel:

“I would challenge anyone to come here and walk the causeway leading up to the mount and not find himself beguiled into thinking of things higher and more eternal. The mountain itself, and then the architecture piled so exquisitely on top of it, draw the viewer’s eyes up and up, beyond this world.”

Tags:
Catholic history
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
