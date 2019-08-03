Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Inspiring Stories

What happened when I took my kids to the Shrine of St. Michael the Archangel

Saint Michael Archangel Sanctuary
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Annalisa Teggi | Aug 03, 2019

There are profound lessons we learn from ascending mountain tops ... and going deep underground.

“It’s hot, mommy!” Thus began our trip to Monte Sant’Angelo: after a wonderful week at the seashore, we scaled the mountains to visit the place in Gargano, Italy, where St. Michael the Archangel reportedly appeared four times. It would be great to be able to say that this was a pilgrimage lived prayerfully and with full awareness, but in reality, it was an unintentional one. We were hot, distracted, and not even particularly quiet, but God, fortunately, held the reins of the situation and guided our uncertain steps.

Going up to go down

We left the sea behind and drove up a steep road full of hairpin turns. In the car, my children were showing signs of impatience. “Wouldn’t it have been better to stay half a day longer at the beach?” they moaned, and I was hoping that, after yet another hairpin turn, a huge basilica would appear, worthy of the power of an archangel like Michael. I said to them, “Did you know, kids, that Michael was believed by the pagans to be similar to the pagan god Odin?” I outdid myself telling them the marvels of the archangel. In the meantime, no church appeared.

By Lois GoBe | Shutterstock

When we finally reached our destination, there was still nothing particularly spectacular to see. Superficially, the church we saw before us was plain, small, and humble. Over the door, there was a plaque with words in Latin, in reference to Genesis 28:17, seemingly out of place with the appearance of the building:

“Terribilis est locus iste. Hic domus Dei est et Porta Coeli” – “This is a terrifying place. It is the house of God and the gateway to heaven.”

Saint Michael Archangel Sanctuary
By vololibero | Shutterstock

The children were in a rush to go inside, to get into the shade. I saw them disappear, almost as if they had been swallowed up, because apparently, the Gate of Heaven goes downwards, and to enter the church, we had to descend. We had driven all the way up a mountain; we were at the top, where there was a breathtaking panoramic view over a precipice down to the sea, and we had come to visit a place where no one less than the Prince of the Heavenly Hosts had appeared … Yet here we were, going down 86 steps to enter the holy cave.

Saint Michael Archangel Sanctuary
By arkanto | Shutterstock

As I would later come to understand, at that point we’d already done most of our pilgrimage, and it consisted in meditating on this paradox: we human beings strive to ascend to the mystery of God, which is actually deep in the depths. We seek the divine on high and in splendor, and what we see, when we discern truly, is the path leading to a dark cave where God became a tiny newborn baby.

Terrifying and heavenly

The devotion to St. Michael in Gargano dates back to the 5th century, the time of the first apparition of the archangel to the local bishop, St. Lorenzo Maiorano. The bishop asked the archangel for the grace of being able to convert the pagans who lived in the area. St. Michael replied:

I am the Archangel Michael and I am always in the presence of God. This cave is sacred to me. And because I have decided to protect this place on earth and its inhabitants, I have decided to attest in this way that I am the patron and guardian of this place and of everything that happens here. At the opening in the rocks, people’s sins can be forgiven. Whatever is requested here in prayer, will be heard.”

Saint Michael Archangel Sanctuary
By Tupungato | Shutterstock

I prayed in that cave, and I confessed my sins. Even though I wasn’t perfectly focused, because my youngest daughter was running all over the place, I thought about the dialogue between Bishop Lorenzo and the archangel. “This is a terrifying place,” says the inscription, worthy of such great awe that it leaves us prostrate. An angel must also be truly awesome in its splendor and power, far beyond the capability of merely human comprehension. The bishop asked for a relatively small grace (converting the pagans in the region), but St. Michael ups the ante (forgiveness of the sins of all men). Heaven is ready to grant us things much greater than what we dare to ask for. It’s the overabundance of Divine Mercy of which so many Christian witnesses have spoken.

The shrine of Monte Sant’Angelo is a heavenly basilica, that is to say, one not consecrated by men, but directly by the Archangel Michael and, interestingly, it’s bigger underground than it is above ground. While human beings strive to reach heaven, heaven itself has the face of a Father who loves to remind us through his messengers that he came down into the depths among us.

Saint Michael Archangel Sanctuary
By arkanto | Shutterstock

Going up and out

As we left the Basilica, something began to stir in my head. Going down 86 steps had been easy, but leaving and walking back up those steps was slower and left me out of breath. Entering had immersed us in subterranean coolness, whereas leaving meant catapulting ourselves into the midday heat. It’s difficult to leave such a blessed place, in which we feel protected as if in a mother’s womb. It made me think of how hard it is to be outside, that is, in a world where it seems like there is something on every street corner plotting to distract us and to take us somewhere other than God’s house. My children went up the stairs at my side, and their steps were more agile and carefree, but they too are destined to walk outside, beyond the reach of their parents’ arms, outside of their home, outside of the safety of our boundaries. The door of our house will always be open for them, but I would like them to know, or at least to trust, that the door we went through to visit the shrine of St. Michael is the one that matters most, because it is a miraculous door that is always wide open to welcome us. What is buried below points to what is above.

Read more:
This church is said to be consecrated by St. Michael the Archangel
Read more:
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Tags:
ItalyTravel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  3. John Burger
    Another priest in Poland suffers injuries from attackers
  4. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW