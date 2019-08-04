Pope Francis prays for victims of 3 shootings in USA

Pope Francis led pilgrims in praying the Hail Mary today for all the victims of three shootings in the United States.

One shooting was today in Ohio, another Saturday in Texas, and a third shooting was a week ago in California.

The Holy Father prayed for the “victims of the violence that have bloodied” the three states, “affecting defenseless people.”

“I invite you to join in my prayer for those who have lost their lives, for the wounded and their families,” he said, and then led the Hail Mary.

At least nine people were killed in Ohio, while 20 are dead from Saturday’s incident, and many injured.

Last Sunday’s crime in California leftest three people dead, two of whom were children.

Sunday’s shooting in Dayton was the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the U.S.

Praying for priests on their patron’s feast

Also in his remarks after the midday Angelus, the Bishop of Rome recalled the 160th anniversary of the death of the Curé d’Ars, St John Vianney, patron of parish priests. Pope Francis described him as a model of goodness and charity for all priests.