Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Church

Mass shootings an epidemic, lament US bishops

EL PASO
MARIO TAMA | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 05, 2019

Reiterate advocacy for responsible gun laws and increased resources to address roots of violence

The US bishops released twin statements following the mass shootings of Saturday and Sunday, saying that these mass shootings are now “an epidemic against life.”

After the El Paso, Texas, shooting on Saturday, the bishops lamented that “something remains fundamentally evil in our society when locations where people congregate to engage in the everyday activities of life can, without warning, become scenes of violence and contempt for human life.”

The death toll from that shooting has continued to climb as at least two more people in serious condition have died of their wounds. So far the toll is at 22.

Things must change,” the bishops declared. “Once again, we call for effective legislation that addresses why these unimaginable and repeated occurrences of murderous gun violence continue to take place in our communities.”

The next day, following the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, the bishops said that we are confronted with a “terrible truth”: “We can never again believe that mass shootings are an isolated exception. They are an epidemic against life that we must, in justice, face.”

The prelates said that “God’s mercy and wisdom” is compelling us toward “preventative action,” and asked Catholics to pray and work for “needed changes to our national policy and national culture as well.”

“The [bishops’] Conference has long advocated for responsible gun laws and increased resources for addressing the root causes of violence. We also call upon the President and Congress to set aside political interests and find ways to better protect innocent life,” the statement concluded.

Read more:
Pope Francis prays for victims of 3 shootings in USA
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Ask the Virgin Mary for help to carry your heavy burdens
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    7 Saintly tips on how to discipline a child, from Don Bosco
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW