10 Inspiring quotes from Pope Francis on family life

Most of us have opportunities throughout the year to build family bonds and create wonderful memories to treasure forever. However, we also need to be realistic; family life isn’t always a bed of roses. These wise words from Pope Francis can help us to see our families for the blessings they are — even in the midst of disappointments and problems. Not only does the Holy Father help us feel more grateful for our loved ones, he also helps see that when we nurture our own family, we grow closer to God.

