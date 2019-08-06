Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
10 Inspiring quotes from Pope Francis on family life

FAMILY
John-Mark Smith | Unsplash
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 06, 2019

The pontiff gives us a timely reminder that family is one of the greatest gifts in our lives.

Most of us have opportunities throughout the year to build family bonds and create wonderful memories to treasure forever. However, we also need to be realistic; family life isn’t always a bed of roses. These wise words from Pope Francis can help us to see our families for the blessings they are — even in the midst of disappointments and problems. Not only does the Holy Father help us feel more grateful for our loved ones, he also helps see that when we nurture our own family, we grow closer to God.

Read more:
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Read more:
7 Inspiring quotes from Pope Francis on fatherhood
FamilyPope Francis
