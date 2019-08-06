Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don'ts from millennials
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
3 Recent movies to stream tonight that won’t make you cringe

Cecilia Pigg | Aug 06, 2019

It can be tough to find something edifying to watch, but here's a start.

Does this sound familiar? You’re scrolling through Netflix or Amazon, looking for something to watch. You hope something just pops out at you while you click around, reading descriptions of various movies and watching a handful of trailers. At some point you google “best movies on Amazon” and start scrolling through those results to help narrow your options. 

You finally pick something, and start watching. Halfway through, a couple starts kissing, and suddenly everyone’s naked, the plot seems to have been put on pause, and you wonder if committing to this movie was really worth it. But, you don’t want to have to go through the “finding something to watch” process again, so you just sit through the rest of it or turn it off and call it a day.  

Trying to find something to watch is often stressful and time-consuming — and it takes away from the fun and relaxation of actually watching a movie. On top of that, having so many options available to stream at any moment makes it hard to decide on something, and even harder to be satisfied. And even if you finally find a movie that interests you, it often means having to sit through gratuitous sex scenes that aren’t good for your moral or emotional health. 

So, here’s a short list to make your next movie night simpler and better for your soul. The following are three sex-free movies to enjoy that came out this year:

1
I Am Mother

If you’re looking for something that challenges you with intriguing social and moral commentary while entertaining you with a good story, try I Am Mother. At first it seems like it will be a slow-going movie, as it only features a couple of characters, a robot and a girl, who are confined to a high-tech bunker. But the movie never feels slow, and keeps you engaged and increasingly on the edge of your couch throughout. Unexpected detail: keep an eye out for the scene where someone prays the Rosary. 

2
Chopsticks

If you’re looking for something closer to the rom-com category, try Chopsticks. It is a sweet and funny movie about a woman on a quest to find her stolen car. She ends up meeting a safecracker who decides to help her, and they make an odd but interesting team. It’s originally in Hindi, but you can watch it dubbed or with subtitles. Unexpected detail: a prizefighting goat is a key character in this story.   

3
Glass

And if you’re looking for something that’s a little more action-based while making you think, try the movie Glass. Part thriller, and set in, among other locations, a psychiatric ward, it’s a culmination of the stories of other characters from previous movies. So if you enjoy it, you’ll have a few more movies to catch up on, including the prequels Unbreakable and Split. In this movie, a psychiatrist sets out to determine whether the superhero-esque people in her ward are superhuman … or just delusional. The director M. Knight Shyamalan ends his movies with a twist — and this flick is no different. Unexpected detail: keep an eye on the mother/son relationship between Elijah Price and Mrs. Price.

And there you have it. At the very least you have three trailers to watch to help you narrow your options. Enjoy!

Read more:
8 Great movies to choose for summer gatherings
Read more:
5 Christian movies to see this summer

 

