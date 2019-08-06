Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno interceded for MS victim

Canonization cause will continue in Rome
The Florida diocese of Palm Beach has concluded its investigation into a miracle said to have occurred in 2017, and the proceedings will now continue in Rome.
The alleged miracle involves a woman who had fought multiple sclerosis for many years. She came to learn of Fr. Capodanno and prayed for his intercession. In 2017, an MRI showed that the lesions in her brain were gone.
Because Father Capodanno served with the U.S. Marines, his candidacy for canonization falls under the Archdiocese of Military Services.
Read his story below:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?