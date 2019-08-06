Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno interceded for MS victim

Servant of God Vincent Capodanno might be a step closer to canonization.

The Florida diocese of Palm Beach has concluded its investigation into a miracle said to have occurred in 2017, and the proceedings will now continue in Rome.

The alleged miracle involves a woman who had fought multiple sclerosis for many years. She came to learn of Fr. Capodanno and prayed for his intercession. In 2017, an MRI showed that the lesions in her brain were gone.

Because Father Capodanno served with the U.S. Marines, his candidacy for canonization falls under the Archdiocese of Military Services.

