Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God's protection with this prayer from the Bible
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Editor's choice
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno interceded for MS victim

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 06, 2019

Canonization cause will continue in Rome

Servant of God Vincent Capodanno might be a step closer to canonization.

The Florida diocese of Palm Beach has concluded its investigation into a miracle said to have occurred in 2017, and the proceedings will now continue in Rome.

The alleged miracle involves a woman who had fought multiple sclerosis for many years. She came to learn of Fr. Capodanno and prayed for his intercession. In 2017, an MRI showed that the lesions in her brain were gone.

Because Father Capodanno served with the U.S. Marines, his candidacy for canonization falls under the Archdiocese of Military Services.

Read his story below:

Read more:
Meet Servant of God Fr. Vincent Capodanno
Read more:
How do you become a saint (capital S) anyway?
Read more:
This is how miracles are approved by the Church
