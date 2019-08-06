Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Art & Culture

The surprisingly Catholic faith of Babe Ruth

BABE RUTH
George Grantham Bain | Public Domain US
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 06, 2019

The Great Bambino certainly had his struggles, but he made it to Mass every Sunday and devoted his later years to sick children.

Babe Ruth is one of those baseball legends who will always be part of any discussion of the greatest ball players of all time. Not only was the Sultan of Swat a brilliant offensive force who, even through the steroid era, has remained on the top 10 list in nine MLB categories — including home runs, batting average, RBIs, and all-time runs — but he has also contributed a number of quirky baseball quotes, in the same vein as Yogi Berra.

Babe Ruth is remembered as a bit of a wild man both on and off the field, but while The Behemoth of Bust had a tendency to gravitate towards vices, primarily booze and women, Michael O’Loughlin from Crux Now notes that he also had a deep Catholic faith.

Ruth’s religious instruction began at St. Mary’s Industrial School in Baltimore, run by the Xaverian Brothers. It was at this cross between an orphanage and a boarding school that Ruth was introduced to the game of baseball, which he credited to Brother Matthias Boutlier.

Although Ruth was less than a model student, the brothers acknowledged and supported his athletic talent. Babe earned a place on the school team and was allowed to develop further in the minor leagues. In 1914, Ruth was called up to the big leagues and joined the Red Sox, where he began making baseball history.

It was on the Red Sox that The Caliph of Clout began forming his reputation as a debauchee. O’Loughlin describes some of Ruth’s behavior in these years:

He was known to hire prostitutes, sometimes several in a single night, and subjected his roommates to his all-night coupling. He could eat up to 10 hot dogs in a single sitting and would wash them down with several bottles of soda and beer.

Although Babe’s Saturdays were on the wild and rowdy side, Leigh Montville, author of “The Big Bam: The Life and Times of Babe Ruth” notes that Ruth was always at Mass on Sunday:

“He would amaze teammates sometimes when he would appear at Mass in the morning after a night of indulgence,” Montville writes. “Three Our Fathers, three Hail Marys, a good Act of Contrition, a $50 bill in the collection basket, ready to go.”

Even though Ruth was a womanizer and was known to have mistresses, he demonstrated respect for the sanctity of marriage. When his first marriage fell apart, he did not divorce his wife, Helen Woodford. Although they both separated and began different relationships, they remained married until Woodford’s untimely death in a house fire. Ruth did not even consider remarrying until after his first wife’s death naturally dissolved the union.

Another aspect of Catholic life at which Ruth excelled was in service and charity. He was known to raise money for his old school St. Mary’s and he even bought his old mentor, Brother Matthias, a Cadillac. Ruth was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, which he joined while he was in Boston and remained a part of even after his career moved to New York.

In his retirement, once Ruth tried and failed to win a position as a team manager, he turned his efforts toward humanitarian endeavors. He often visited sick children in hospitals and he served with the Red Cross during World War II.

In 1946, after The Big Bam was diagnosed with cancer, the magazine Guideposts ran an essay attributed to Ruth, in which he described his feelings after making his Confession before surgery. He wrote:

“As I lay in bed that evening I thought to myself what a comforting feeling to be free from fear and worries. I now could simply turn them over to God.”

When Ruth died, two years later, at his bedside was a statue of St. Martin de Porres, a humble Dominican brother.

Babe Ruth was no saint — so few of us are — but these stories remind us that our grounding as Catholics tends to remain with us. Even if we fall into sin over and over, each week offers us another chance to deepen our relationship with Christ and hear what He is calling us to do.

Click here to read Michael O’Loughlin’s well written article for Crux Now.

Tags:
baseballCatholicCelebrities
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW