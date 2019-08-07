Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Inspiring Stories

Evangelizing on Twitter: A tweeting priest’s experience

FATHER Goyo Hidalgo
Fr. Goya | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Aug 07, 2019

When a "Godincidence" went viral ...

The other day, we published an article about Fr. Goyo Hidalgo (a Spanish priest serving in the archdiocese of Los Angeles) and how one of his tweets about a “Godincidence” went viral—he called a wrong number and ended up reaching someone who needed to talk to a priest, but was afraid to call. He tweeted about it, and the story ended up all over social media and Catholic websites.

Aleteia reached out to him by email with a few questions about this experience, and he kindly replied, sharing with us what it’s like to have God work through him and through his mistakes.

Aleteia: What has it been like to have a tweet go viral like this?

Fr. Goyo: Well, I don’t know if this was viral, but it always surprises me that these things become this big news because, to me, they are normal simple actions of God that happen every day. We just have to be open to being an instrument of God’s actions through us. I have had other tweets that were also viral, but again, to me, it was a very normal day to day action of God in our lives. I love these stories because it is very clear that the whole “viral news” is obviously not about me, but God using my mistakes.

A few years ago, a similar story happened to me. I went to the hospital to anoint a sick person, only to know later that it was the wrong room. Hours after the person went to confession, received communion and got anointed, she passed. It was on December 31. It was a great story that went viral, but again, obviously not me. I made a mistake. I was not the hero. God used my mistake once again. God’s love for us and His actions should go “viral” every day because He loves us through ordinary things and if we see through these things, they become extraordinary. 

Has this tweet led to more people contacting you to talk?

Yes and no. I get at least 100 messages a day on social media as it is. People are thirsty for God, but they don’t know how to approach Him and they always want to talk to a priest. Twitter makes it easier for them to communicate with a priest and I am happy to answer them all. Before I go to bed, and almost as part of my prayer, I go to the chapel and I pray for the people who sent me messages and I answer them right there and then. It is an amazing ministry.

When you started using Twitter, did you imagine the impact some of your tweets would have?

Not really. I am a bit goofy and I love to joke, so I kind of started using Twitter for my friends and family, but then I discovered the amazing effect that social media has in our “new” evangelization, so I started posting a lot for messages of Hope, Faith, and Joy. It has helped me tremendously to know how to bring the Gospel and the joy of God to those who might not receive it hadn’t it been for social media. I really love this way of evangelization. God can and will use our own experiences of life to reveal Himself to us and social media is part of how we experience the world today.

I tell all my friends not to be afraid to use social media for evangelization. In fact, I have given several workshops on “how to use social media and still remain Catholic” (that was the title). It is amazing how much we can bring the Gospel message to others and at the same time not to feel overwhelmed by social media. It can be done. It should be part of how we evangelize.  

How do you keep a healthy balance when it comes to using social media as a means of evangelization without letting it distract you from the rest of your ministry?

I schedule certain moments when to post and spend time on social media. At first, it was difficult, but you get used to it. It is a habit; plus like I said before, I incorporate it in my daily prayer. Now I don’t spend more than 30 minutes a day on Twitter. Many of my posts are stories and examples of how I meet God in my daily circumstances so it helps me to be attentive to God’s actions in and through me daily, in the simplicity of life. I use a lot of things that happened to me when I was a child that, in hindsight, were ways of getting to know God. I speak of my conversion, my difficulties and my joys in this journey to God, so it is easy to relate to others and their joys and struggles. It is simply living and inviting God in whatever I do, so I just do whatever I have to do on that day being aware of the presence of God, so I don’t have to spend too much time on social media. I just simply tell my story. That’s easy enough. 

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This drone flying over Mont Saint-Michel will turn your thought …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Filipino bishops on the road to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW