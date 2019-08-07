Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
News

Five years after Christians forced out of Iraqi homes, situation still delicate

Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 07, 2019

Archbishop of Erbil warns of continued presence of extremist Islamist groups

Five years after Christians fled their homes in northern Iraq and two years after the military defeat of the Islamic State marauders who chased them out, there is still hope that those Christians will be able to return home. But the existence of extremist groups and the fighting between forces who prevailed over ISIS is still making those Christians nervous.

“There are still extremist groups, growing in number, who hold that killing Christians and Yazidis helps the spread of Islam,” Chaldean Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil said in an interview with Aid to the Church in Need, a papal agency that has been helping Christians survive the ISIS crisis. “By strictly adhering to Koranic teaching they prescribe dhimmi status, or second class citizenship for minorities, allowing for the confiscation of property and enforcement of the jizya Islamic tax.”

ISIS was driven from its last stronghold at Baghuz in Syria in March after a massive multinational military campaign, the BBC noted. Before that, it had already been expelled from Iraq’s second city of Mosul in July 2017. But that’s not the end of the story, Archbishop Warda warned.

“The defeat of ISIS has not seen the defeat of the idea of the re-establishment of the Caliphate,” he said. “This notion has been reawakened and is now firmly implanted in minds throughout the Muslim world. And with this idea of the Caliphate there come all the formal historical structures of intentional inequality and discrimination against non-Muslims. I speak here not only of Iraq. We see leaders in other countries in the Middle East who are clearly acting in a way consistent with the re-establishment of the Caliphate.”

He said it’s up to “the Muslim world itself” to bring about a change in mentality. “We see the small beginnings, perhaps, of this recognition in Egypt, in Jordan, in Asia, even in Saudi Arabia,” the archbishop said. “Certainly, it remains to be seen as to whether there is actual sincerity in this.”

He said that in giving daily witness to the teachings of Christ, Christians in Iraq can “provide a living example to our Muslim neighbors of a path to a world of forgiveness, of humility, of love, of peace.”

“I am speaking of the fundamental truth of forgiveness which we Christians of Iraq can share, and share from a position of historically unique moral clarity,” Warda said. “We forgive those who murdered us, who tortured us, who raped us, who sought to destroy everything about us. We forgive them. … And so we say to our Muslim neighbors, ‘learn this from us. Let us help you heal. Your wounds are as deep as ours. We know this. We pray for your healing. Let us heal our wounded and tortured country together.”

But, he warned, Christianity in Iraq “is perilously close to extinction.” The Christian population of Iraq has fallen from about 1.5 million before 2003, or 6% of Iraq’s population, to about 250,000 today.

Meanwhile, tensions between the Iraqi government in Baghdad and Iran-affiliated forces that had been helping it fight extremists in northern Iraq seem to be growing.

“In recent days, the Nineveh Plain has become the scene of an insidious tug of war between the Iraqi army and the militiamen of Hashd al-Shaabi, the popular mobilization forces, formed mainly by Shiite paramilitary groups and considered close to Iran,” Fides News Agency reported. “Latent tensions exploded after the Iraqi army tried to take effective control of all checkpoints in the area, still largely controlled by the militia of the People’s Mobilization Forces.”

Tensions flared on Monday, with members of the mobilization forces throwing stones and blunt objects at Iraqi soldiers and blocking the main roads connecting Mosul with other regions, the report said.

“The situation remains tense and contradictory rumors are circulating,” Fides said. “The clashes between the army and supporters of militia operating in the area confirms that the Nineveh Plain continues to represent an unstable area, above all from a security point of view. This factor also complicates the hoped-for return to the area of the tens of thousands of Christians who, on the night of 6 to 7 August 2014, were forced to abandon their villages in the Nineveh Plain, before the advance of the Daesh jihadist militiamen.”

John Hannah, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and former national security advisor to Vice President Richard Cheney, explained the delicate situation in an article in Foreign Policy:

In total, the PMF numbers about 130,000 to 150,000 fighters. Groups directly answerable to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps make up a significant portion of that force and are far and away its most powerful element. These include the U.S.-designated terrorist militias Kataib Hezbollah and Hezbollah al-Nujaba, as well as the Badr Organization and Asaib Ahl al-Haq. In the wake of the 2003 Iraq War, several of these groups worked hand in glove with the IRGC to kill over 600 U.S. troops. They also systematically intimidated, extorted, terrorized, tortured, and killed thousands of Iraqi civilians with the aim of forcing the population to bend the knee to their vision of a pro-Iranian, Islamist Iraq. …

U.S. officials are facing an unpleasant reality. The facts are quite stark when laid out. The United States considers the Iraqi government to be an important security partner, providing its military with billions of dollars of support and advanced equipment. But that same partner has welcomed a group of Iran-backed militias—all sworn enemies of the United States, some designated terrorist groups, and most with American blood on their hands—into the Iraqi security forces as a largely independent, parallel army. The Iraqi government now generously funds those groups through the national budget.

Tags:
Iraq
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This drone flying over Mont Saint-Michel will turn your thought …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Filipino bishops on the road to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW