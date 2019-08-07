Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God's protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don'ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Editor's choice
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we're depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: "Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian"
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Art & Culture

Lay group restoring historic church near Detroit

Assumption Catholic Parish
Assumption Catholic Parish | Facebook | Fair Use
John Burger | Aug 07, 2019

Our Lady of the Assumption began as a mission to the Hurons.

The auto industry in Detroit has been through some rough times, after decades of dominating the American economy.

The area’s churches have also seen their ups and downs.

Now, a historic church in Canada, directly across the international border from Detroit, promises to make a comeback to its former glory.

Our Lady of the Assumption in Windsor, Ontario, is the sister parish of Ste. Anne de Detroit in southwest Detroit. Both churches, a mile apart, were established by French missionaries. Assumption was founded as a mission of St. Anne’s in 1767.

According to the Detroit Catholic, Assumption has been the cultural home of Catholicism in Windsor and western Ontario. Almost every parish west of Montreal can trace its history to the church.

Damage to the roof and interior plaster has forced the parish to stop holding Mass in the church. The church has been closed since November 2014, when the parish merged with nearby historic Holy Name of Mary.

Windsor lawyer and Assumption parishioner Paul Mullins, who is leading the fundraising campaign, said shifting demographics have seen the parish become a home for students from St. Clair College and immigrants from India who have carved out a multi-cultural community on Windsor’s west side, the Detroit Catholic noted.

So a group of lay people are raising $20 million to restore Assumption and its Rosary Chapel. The project will begin with replacing the roof with a copper-shingle roof. The Diocese of London, Ontario, has pledged $1 million.

Our Lady of the Assumption started as a mission to the Huron Indians who lived northwest of the Detroit River.

The current church was built in 1845. For several years it was the cathedral of the London Diocese, which was erected in 1856.

Fr. Maurice Restivo, CSB, pastor of Assumption, said that the Huron-Wyandot First Nations had donated the land on which the church stands. Part of the renovation project might include a formal recognition of that.

“We are looking at perhaps a museum, not the whole thing, but some space dedicated to the indigenous people involved,” said Fr. Restivo.

 

Tags:
Church History
