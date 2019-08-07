Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

What are the advantages of marrying your best friend?

Cecilia Zinicola | Aug 07, 2019

A study shows you'll be twice as happy ... and here are some possible reasons why.

Researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have found that friendship brings significant benefits to married couples. According to their study, spouses who are best friends are twice as happy as those who are not.

A marriage based on friendship has a more solid foundation right from the start. Not only do the spouses share ideas and values that become stronger over time, but they also have the possibility of a deeper, more honest, and more mutually accepting relationship, which helps consolidate their love.

Here are nine more concrete advantages to being married to your best friend:

You can speak to each other in your own private code

When spouses are also best friends, they can often realize what the other is thinking even if they don’t say a word. A quick glance, or a word or two, can communicate something specific and full of meaning to your spouse, even if for other people it’s meaningless.

You have more fun

Two friends have fun together, and always enjoy each other’s presence. The special moments you spend with the person you love during your daily activities and daily rituals help increase your affection and fill you with good memories.

You become stronger in adversity

With your best friend at your side as your spouse, you never feel alone when you have to go through difficulties. When you need to shout, cry, or be silent, your spouse will be there with you. They’ll do whatever they can to help you feel better, and they’ll be at your side every step of the way. Friends make each other stronger, and with every obstacle they overcome, their love grows.

You feel completely comfortable

You know those worn-out pajamas that are faded and threadbare? You’d never wear them in public, but you have no problem wearing them with your spouse. They may even think you look great in them!

You can talk about literally everything with each other

From philosophy to food, you’ll never run out of things to talk about. When you’re bound by both marriage and true friendship that has matured over time, you have a level of trust and mutual understanding that is limitless and which lets you share everything with each other.

You can also enjoy silence

Often, words aren’t necessary. We don’t have to fill every moment with conversation. When you’re with your best friend, silence isn’t uncomfortable, but rather an experience of enjoying each other’s presence. You truly feel at home, whether or not you’re talking.

True friends make each other better people

Even if you say things to each other that you later regret, you’ll forgive each other and give each other the chance to try to be better in the future. You know each other’s weaknesses, and you accept each other for who you are, regardless of your failings. You can laugh or cry about your own defects with each other, and you know that the other person’s presence in your life will make you a better person, lovingly inviting you to grow.

You’ll experience more joy than sadness

For every conflict or disagreement, you’ll find many more occasions that will uplift your heart and show you how lucky you are. For example, you’ll see how your spouse’s eyes light up when you come into the room, and how your spirit is at peace as you sleep in each other’s arms.

You feel like you never have enough time

Even if the days are long, there’s never enough time to spend with each other. Many years may go by, but you’d do it all again. We should be satisfied with spending our entire lives together, but it will seem like it wasn’t enough when your spouse leaves this world. The truth is, we cannot imagine our lives without our best friend and spouse, and our hearts will always be grateful for them.

