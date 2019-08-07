Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

What is apologetics in the Catholic Church?

WOMAN LOOKING AT PHONE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 07, 2019

The study of apologetics is a broad spectrum that takes a person into the depths of Catholic teaching.

When examining Christianity or more specifically, the Catholic Church, the word “apologetics” will likely surface. It is a strange word that is often confused with the word “apology.”

This can be misleading as the modern sense of “apology” is generally defined as an acknowledgement of a past offense or failure. We typically owe someone an “apologywhen we have done something wrong.

Apologetics is in a certain sense the exact opposite, as it is directed toward the defense of something that is true and not blameworthy.

The Catholic Encyclopedia defines “apologetics” as “derived from the Latin adjective, apologeticus, which, in turn has its origin in the Greek adjective, apologetikos, the substantive being apologia, ‘apology’, ‘defense’ … [it is] a verbal defence against a verbal attack, a disproving of a false accusation.”

Apologetics in the Catholic Church is the study of the truth of Christianity and usually consists of overturning false accusations made against the Church’s beliefs.

This could entail answering any number of questions, such as “Do Catholics worship the Virgin Mary?” or “Are there different types of Catholicism?” Or “Is the Eucharist really Jesus?

Many Catholic converts are introduced to the Catholic faith through the study of apologetics or through particular “apologists,” who frequently answer the most common questions people ask about Catholicism.

It is a broad field of study that can take a person into the depths of Catholic teaching. There are many apologetic resources online, one of which is Aleteia. We have a vast number of articles in our archive that answer some of the most-asked questions.

Here are a few to get you started! Search our archives to find more!

Read more:
Do Catholics worship statues?
Read more:
Why do Roman Catholics kneel at Mass?
Read more:
Do Catholics worship saints?
Read more:
Why do Catholics call priests “father”?
Tags:
CatholicismChurch
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This drone flying over Mont Saint-Michel will turn your thought …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Filipino bishops on the road to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW