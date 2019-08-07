What is apologetics in the Catholic Church?

The study of apologetics is a broad spectrum that takes a person into the depths of Catholic teaching.
This can be misleading as the modern sense of “apology” is generally defined as an acknowledgement of a past offense or failure. We typically owe someone an “apology” when we have done something wrong.
Apologetics is in a certain sense the exact opposite, as it is directed toward the defense of something that is true and not blameworthy.
The Catholic Encyclopedia defines “apologetics” as “derived from the Latin adjective, apologeticus, which, in turn has its origin in the Greek adjective, apologetikos, the substantive being apologia, ‘apology’, ‘defense’ … [it is] a verbal defence against a verbal attack, a disproving of a false accusation.”
Apologetics in the Catholic Church is the study of the truth of Christianity and usually consists of overturning false accusations made against the Church’s beliefs.
This could entail answering any number of questions, such as “Do Catholics worship the Virgin Mary?” or “Are there different types of Catholicism?” Or “Is the Eucharist really Jesus?”
Many Catholic converts are introduced to the Catholic faith through the study of apologetics or through particular “apologists,” who frequently answer the most common questions people ask about Catholicism.
It is a broad field of study that can take a person into the depths of Catholic teaching. There are many apologetic resources online, one of which is Aleteia. We have a vast number of articles in our archive that answer some of the most-asked questions.
Here are a few to get you started! Search our archives to find more!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?