Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Spirituality

When it’s time to flee, be silent, and pray: Go here

CLOISTERS ON THE PLATTE
Courtesy of Cloisters on the Platte
Share
Print
Fr Robert McTeigue, SJ | Aug 07, 2019

A new retreat house has opened, and it's not to be missed.

“Flee, be silent, and pray.”

What if you were given that advice? How would you respond?

Maybe you would ask, “What would I be fleeing from?”

That would be a good question to start with.

There is a wisdom that would tell you: “Flee from what distracts you, addicts you, seduces you, deceives you, entices you. Flee from what would take all from you and give you nothing—and less than nothing.”

Okay. That’s a good place to start. But it is incomplete. You have to ask another question: “What would I be fleeing toward?”

There is a wisdom that would tell you: “Flee toward what will feed you, heal you, enlighten you, enliven you. Flee toward what will welcome you, console you and perfect you.”

Why be silent?

CLOISTERS ON THE PLATTE
Courtesy of Cloisters on the Platte

There is a wisdom that would tell you: “What is most important—what is most true, good and beautiful can only be found in a silence that you allow to surround you and that you allow to reign within you. And that silence cannot be found if you are defenseless against the chaos around you and all-too-tolerant of the chatter with you.”

Sounds like common sense, doesn’t it? Well, it is sensible, but we all know that it is not very common …

Pray. That’s the hard part, isn’t it? How? When? To whom? With whom? Why? How do you know if you are doing it right?

We are all surrounded by addictions and illusions; we’ve all become accustomed to chaos around us and bedlam within us; we’ve all despaired of satisfying that hunger that saints tell us that God alone can fill.

If only … if only there were a place to flee from the noise and towards the quiet; if only there were a place where the quiet around you can lead to quiet within you; if only there were a guide to teach you how to pray, and to pray always. Well, there is such a place, and I’ve been there.

Just outside of Omaha, Nebraska, a new retreat center has recently opened up: the Cloisters on the Platte. Two weeks ago, I preached a retreat there.

CLOISTERS ON THE PLATTE
Courtesy of Cloisters on the Platte

Two years ago, before the retreat center was even built, I agreed to preach a retreat from Thursday evening to Sunday afternoon. All I really knew about the place was that they wanted to offer retreats based on the Spiritual Exercises of Jesuit founder St. Ignatius Loyola. To a Jesuit, such an invitation is irresistible.

I assumed the center would have two things: a chapel for people to pray in and some kind of dormitory for people to sleep in. I was right—and yet I was very wrong.

Read more:
Spiritual reboot: Why we need to go on a retreat

Set on 250 acres of enclosed wilderness, the Cloisters offers lakeside lodges (reminiscent of Swiss chalets) for the retreatants to reside in. The spacious chapel is dignified, bright and refined. Anyone could sense that something important happens there. Perhaps the most significant feature on the grounds of the retreat center is the outdoor Stations of the Cross. These are exquisitely detailed, slightly larger-than-life bronze sculptures. These are so lifelike, so beautiful, so compelling, that I could scarcely bring myself to pray my way through the full Fourteen Stations. These sculptures seize you and immerse you in the horror, grace and drama of the last hours of Christ. You will be poorer if you do not see and pray your way through the Stations of the Cross there.

CLOISTERS ON THE PLATTE
Courtesy of Cloisters on the Platte

The heart of the work of the Cloisters is weekly retreats based on Loyola’s Spiritual Exercises. Once the retreat begins, you will be offered eleven spiritual conferences, daily Mass, Rosary, the Angelus, confessions, Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction, and the opportunity for individual spiritual direction—all in the context of silence.

The retreats are segregated by sex, and alternate between men and women each week—80 retreatants for each week. There is one retreat master to preach at the Masses and offer the conferences; three other spiritual directors join him in making one-on-one spiritual direction available. The rosters fill up quickly. I’ve already been invited back to preach retreats for 2020 and 2021. Make your reservation early to avoid being put on a waiting list.

In our busy and often manic lives, we’ve all found the world to be both crazy and crazy-making. We all need some time away to disconnect from business as usual so that we can rest, and allow God to heal us, purify us, refresh us and instruct us. The Cloisters on the Platte are a privileged place to heed the call of the Desert Fathers to, “flee, be silent and pray.”

Read more:
12 Catholic retreats held in the most beautiful settings

When I write next, I will discuss surprising advice from St. Thomas Aquinas regarding what we today would call “retail therapy.” Until then, let’s keep each other in prayer.

Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
    A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This drone flying over Mont Saint-Michel will turn your thought …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Filipino bishops on the road to canonization
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW