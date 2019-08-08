7 Ways to make Sunday holy for the whole family

Between hectic work schedules and busy family life, the weekend often doesn’t feel long enough. In fact, more people are working on Sundays due to employer demands or just to make ends meet. As a result, the Lord’s Day has become, for many, a regular day when you do chores you didn’t have time to complete during the week, or a time to catch up with social obligations.

So we’ve come up with a few easy ways to help re-focus our minds on what this holy day is truly about. What’s particularly beneficial about observing Sundays as the Sabbath is that not only will it help you feel closer to God, you will also have more time to truly rest and be ready for the week ahead. Of course, we do appreciate this isn’t always easy, so don’t be too hard on yourself if every Sunday doesn’t go according to plan.